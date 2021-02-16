MONROE CITY, Mo. — After suffering its first defeat of the season last Friday, the Monroe City girls basketball team was eager for redemption.
Redemption they received as the Panthers defeated Brookfield 63-30 at home on Tuesday night.
“It’s really exciting because we were not happy with how we played the last game,” Monroe City senior guard Hallie Dyer said. “So, we are happy to come back and make a statement this game.”
Dyer did more than that, as she scored her 1,000th career point in the win. Dyer finished with seven points after reaching the milestone midway through the third quarter.
“I’m very excited,” Dyer said. “I credit my teammates, family and coaches.”
Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard said Dyer has had a great career for Monroe City.
“We kind of threw her to the wolves as a freshman,” Leonard said. “Due to injury, we had to put her out there at the point guard. Her job was don’t hurt us. Her sophomore year, the keys got turned over to her at the point guard spot and she’s done a great job for us the past three years.”
Monroe City (20-1) was powered by its interior players against the Bulldogs.
Riley Quinn scored a team-high 21 points and Haley Hagan closely trailed her with 20 points.
“We kind of challenged them the other night,” Leonard said. “We felt like we got pushed around a lot in the Centralia game. I thought they played a lot more physical tonight.”
The game was somewhat close early on, but soon Monroe City would set the tone for the game.
Monroe City took a nine-point lead after a quarter of play. The second quarter is when Monroe City separated itself from Brookfield, outscoring them by a 20-6 margin.
“I thought in the first quarter, we got it to the pace we wanted and were ablet to lock in defensively,” Leonard said. “In the second quarter, (we were) playing a lot more sound and getting open looks. We were able to get out in a little bit of a scoring stretch there.”