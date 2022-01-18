QUINCY — Juniors Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink are the dynamic scoring duo that fuel the Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders.
When both players are clicking, QND is nearly impossible to beat.
That was the case as the Notre Dame teammates combined for all but seven of their team’s points.
Schreacke collected 26 points and Eftink 24 as the Raiders powered past Quincy High 57-35 on Tuesday night at the Pit.
“Quincy had played so well against Geneseo last week, and I knew we would have our hands full,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “But we came in, really set the tempo with our defense and settled down. And then obviously Blair and Abbey took over there for a while.”
Class 2A No. 2 Notre Dame improved to 16-1 overall. QHS fell to 6-7.
“It was disappointing because we had talked about their press and what we wanted to do against it,” QHS coach Brad Dance said. “We didn’t execute in the first few possessions and that hurt us. We got behind and we missed a lot of shots.”
Quincy High did come out strong initially against its cross-town opponent, grabbing a 6-5 lead when Asia Seangmany hit two free throws.
The Lady Raiders then countered with a 17-6 run to build a double-digit lead.
Eftink connected on four 3-pointers in the first half. That boosted Notre Dame to a 34-24 advantage at the break.
Eftink had 16 first-half points and Schreacke, who hit two early triples, had 13 in the opening two quarters.
The Lady Raiders kept the pressure on in the third quarter, expanding the lead to 52-30 entering the final period.
Eftink added her fifth trey late in the third quarter.
“It was special to watch,” Orne said. “Blair was on fire, and we kept going to her when she had the hot hand. She really stepped up and showed a lot of maturity. She wanted the ball in her hands and that was great to see.”
Schreacke credited her teammate.
“When Blair gets on fire, it’s easy to get going and easy to get more energy,” Schreacke said. “We just have to keep feeding her the ball.”
The Lady Raiders have come back strong after suffering a double-digit loss 10 days ago against O’Fallon.
“Since that game, we’ve been searching for a little bit of toughness and I thought we showed that tonight,” Orne said. “We dictated some tempo off our press and were able to extend our lead.”
Leila Dade led Quincy High with 12 points and Seangmany added 11.
QND held Blue Devil center Taylor Fohey to seven points.
“Taylor is a tremendous player who is having a tremendous year,” Orne said. “We knew we had to try to slow her down.”
Notre Dame will face another tough test Thursday night at No. 3 Illini West.
“We just have to keep playing hard,” Schreacke said. “We learned from the game we lost and we’ve been able to come back strong from it.”
Quincy High has played a challenging schedule.
“The girls understand what we are doing,” Dance said. “I thought we played really well last week against (Class 3A No. 1) Geneseo. Tonight, we didn’t execute very well, and Notre Dame played pretty good defense. We will learn from this. We will keep working and get better.”
