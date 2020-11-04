CANTON, Mo. — It’s hard to say which aspect of the Central Methodist University women’s soccer team’s six-game winning streak is most impressive.
The 34 goals scored. The one goal allowed. Or the 26 shots the Eagles took per game.
“Yeah, they’re really good,” Culver-Stockton College coach Tyler Tomlinson said matter of factly.
The Eagles outshot the Wildcats 33-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Ellison Poulton Stadium, earning a 3-0 victory in Heart of America Athletic Conference play. The reigning Heart champions who went 22-0-1 last season and lost in a penalty kick shootout in the NAIA national tournament, the Eagles have scored three or more goals six times this season.
Through the first 75 minutes Wednesday, the Wildcats trailed only 1-0.
“We did everything we could,” Tomlinson said. “We defended the whole game.”
Scoreless at halftime after C-SC goalkeeper Courtney Croghan made six saves in the first half, CMU took the lead in the 51st minute when Sandra Jakobsen deflected a ball that caromed to Anita Kallash, who pushed her shot past Croghan.
In the 75th minute, the Eagles’ Elly Boothe hit a cross to Sara Cobollo, who drove a header into the net for a 2-0 lead. Boothe scored off a cross from Jakobsen in the 81st minute.
Croghan finished with 14 saves, while Mikah Bange attempted the only shot for the Wildcats (3-4-1).
Meanwhile, in the men’s game, CMU outshot C-SC 29-3, scored twice in the second half and earned a 3-0 victory. The Wildcats (1-7) have lost six straight games, getting shut out for the fifth time.
The Eagles outshot the Wildcats 14-0 in the first half and led 1-0 after Tom Irion scored off a rebound in the 38th minute. CMU went ahead 2-0 in the 78th minute on Irion’s second goal and added another goal three minutes later off a corner kick.
C-SC goalkeeper Ryan Houston made 12 saves, while Ajano Williams has the Wildcats’ lone shot on goal.