LIBERTY, Ill. -- Everything went Liberty's way during senior night on Wednesday.
Prior to the game, Liberty honored its three seniors -- center fielder/pitcher Landon Deege, left fielder Brennan Luckhaupt and catcher Wil Maas.
"Our three seniors are just great leaders and they all have their own personalities," said Liberty head coach Travis Ruppel. "Landen comes with a go get it type of attitude. Wil is energetic. Then Lucky (Luckhaupt) has battled injuries the past few years and is the epitome of perseverance."
The Eagles then took care of business and came away with a 11-1 win over Griggsville-Perry in five innings.
It was the second straight win for Liberty, who defeated Palmyra 5-4 on Monday.
Liberty was aggressive on the base paths and combined for 12 stolen bases, while also taking advantage of errors and wild pitches from Griggsville-Perry.
"We talked about it before the game," Ruppel said. "This is a game that you can go after it and try to get every base that you can. Get an extra base on a ball hit into the outfield and stuff like that."
Liberty right-hander Jackson Sims earned the win on the mound after going five innings with four strikeouts, while allowing no walks, four hits and one earned run.
"Jackson has been solid all year," Ruppel said. "I would say between him and Landen Deege, they're both basically 1A and 1B for us. They are both consistent and solid pitchers. They love to get ahead and when they work ahead, they are able to keep the ball down."
Liberty scored a pair of runs in the first inning when Noah Klauser singled to drive in Deege and Maas doubled to drive in Klauser.
Layne Bent reached on a walk in the second inning and then proceeded to steal second and third base before scoring on an error to make it 3-0 Eagles.
"Mentally, you have to read the ball in the dirt," Ruppel said. "Any pitch that is thrown, you have to be looking for it right away and try to take the extra base when you have the opportunity."
The Eagles added four runs in the third inning with the aid of a pair of errors and an RBI triple by Luckhaupt.
Liberty once again took advantage of Tornado miscues in the fifth inning, scoring four runs to clinch victory.
Luckhaupt hit a two-RBI double and Bent would later score on a wild pitch for the game winner.
Luckhaupt went 3-for-3 with a run, triple and three RBIs.
"This was probably his most solid game," Ruppel said. "He's only played about five games this year coming back from injury. Today, he put it together and put it the opposite way and just kind of looked to get his pitch."
Klauser went 2-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base.
Maas went 1-for-2 with two runs, three stolen bases and one RBI.
Up next for Liberty (5-12) is a road game against Springfield Lutheran at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
"We've got two days of practice," Ruppel said. "We are going to work a lot o driving the ball the opposite way during our BP sessions. Then, just continue to grind it out. Work on our defensive skills and just continue to put together good defensive practices."
