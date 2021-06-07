MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — With Monday’s Class 1A regional baseball championship evolving into a pitcher’s duel, Liberty coach Robby Young knew an opportunity to score would arise.
He was confident the Eagles would seize the moment.
In the sixth inning, they did.
After Ryan Hedrick and Hayden Spilker reached safely on back-to-back infield errors by Brown County, Karson Kasparie smacked a single through the left side of the infield to plate the go-ahead run as the Eagles upended the Hornets 2-1.
“We were able to execute when we had guys in scoring position,” Young said. “We were able to put the ball in play. We had some big hits. My senior leaders stepped up today and were big when we needed them, but the younger role guys played an important part.
“They had to be on the bases for the seniors to drive them in or they extended at-bats and innings to get guys to the plate. It was a total team effort.”
It’s the Eagles’ first regional title since 2018 and fourth in the last eight seasons.
Liberty will play host to Havana at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional semifinal. Central plays Monmouth United in the other semifinal.
“They were on Cloud 9 after that,” Young said. “It was a joy to see the excitement on their faces. Everything we’ve gone through as a team, the adversity and resiliency they’ve had to deal with throughout the year, they battled hard today.
“To see the joy on their faces, that’s what you coach for. When they’re out there dogpiling on each other and celebrating, that’s a coach’s dream right there.”
It’s a dream scenario to have an ace in control as well.
Spilker, a right-hander, went head-to-head with Brown County’s Mason Henry in an impressive duel of control. Spilker pitched a complete game, allowing one unearned run on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Henry lasted five-plus innings, allowing one earned run and four hits. He struck out eight and walked one. Colby Wort got the final six outs for the Hornets.
It was difficult to match Spilker’s dominance.
“He was his typical Spilker self,” Young said. “He kept guys off-balance all the time and kept attacking guys. He’s your typical gamer. JHe’s the guy you want on the bump in the bottom of the seventh in a one-run game in the regional championship
“He has that bulldog mentality. No situation is too big for him. He battled his butt off.”
The Eagles manufactured a run in the top of the first to give him the lead. With one out, Spilker singled, went to second base on an error and scored on Kasparie’s double. The Hornets finally answered in the fifth when a dropped third strike and a bunt single put runners at the corners before Will Groesch delivered a run-scoring sacrifice fly.
Liberty plated it’s go-ahead run in the top of the next inning and Spilker cemented the victory by retiring the final seven batters in a row,