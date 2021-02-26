ST. LOUIS — Quincy University men’s soccer coach Mike Carpenter described his team as being “a little green” heading into Friday’s months-delayed season opener.
The inexperience showed.
So did reasons for optimism.
Two defensive miscues in the game’s first 10 minutes allowed Maryville to stake itself to a two-goal lead, one the Hawks couldn’t fully recover from in suffering a 3-1 loss in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at the Maryville soccer stadium.
“It’s a harsh lesson to learn,” Carpenter said. “They just experienced what we’ve been talking about. The mistakes, at least the initial ones in those situations, came from new players who were playing in their first college soccer games. With the learning curve, you don’t get much time to work your way into it.
“When you step on the field, you have to be ready to match it. Unfortunately, we weren’t quite ready for it in a couple instances.”
Down 3-0 at halftime, the Hawks scored their first goal in the 64th minute, banging a ball off a defender and into the net. In fact, the Hawks created more chances over the final 45 minutes, even if they were limited to two shots on goal.
“We didn’t produce enough real high-quality shots, but we had them under pressure a good portion of the second half,” Carpenter said. “Our pressure was really good, but we lacked that final pass or that final touch and finish or finish directly. We didn’t catch enough of those cleanly.
“But we were close. The danger was there.”
Had it not been for the early defensive miscues, the Saints might have felt more pressure.
Maryville used long runs in both the fifth and eighth minutes to set up goals. The first came when Mirza Hasecic finished a pass from Ben Brodie into the left side of the net. The second goal came off a feed from Ricardo Andrade as Cedric Sengl got in front of a QU defender and one-timed a shot.
“It was poor defending and we got punished for it,” Carpenter said.
Sengl made it 3-0 in the 26th minute, running onto a cleared ball following a corner kick and driving a shot from 30 yards out into the upper left side of the net.
“We actually defended the corner well,” Carpenter said. “We won the first ball and headed it away from the danger area. Then a kid runs onto it and smashes it. It was an unstoppable shot. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to them.”
Two redshirt freshmen — Craig Chisholm and Alsadiq Hasan — had the only shots on goal for the Hawks, who will look to rebound Sunday afternoon at Lindenwood.
“A split on the road in this league is not necessarily a bad thing,” Carpenter said.