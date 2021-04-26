QUINCY — Miscues and missed opportunities cost the Quincy High School softball team in a 5-0 loss to Rock Island Alleman on Monday evening in the Western Big Six Conference opener.
The Blue Devils (2-1, 0-1 WB6) allowed three runs in the first inning with two coming after an error on a fly ball allowed a run to score and kept the bases loaded with one out.
“The first inning should have never happened,” QHS coach Darrell Henze said. “We gave up five or six outs potentially, and that’s stuff you can’t do against teams that can hit and have the experience and can put balls in play.”
After allowing two singles and three runs in the first inning, Blue Devils pitcher Brynn Krutmeier surrendered just three hits and two unearned runs the rest of the way. She also finished with six strikeouts and just two walked batters.
“She battled through and kept her head in the game and did what she needed to do,” Henze said. “She had a good enough outing to win, but sometimes you don’t always do that.”
QHS had chances to give Krutmeier some run support in the later innings but failed until a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh inning from Ella Marks drove home the Blue Devils’ two runs. Quincy had the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth after three straight Pioneer errors, but Alleman pitcher Sarah Pickett-Miller struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam.
“Had young kids at the plate and they took advantage of it, but that’s why we are here,” Henze said. “To hopefully get experience and fix it.”
Pickett-Miller allowed four hits and struck out 16 in the complete game effort.