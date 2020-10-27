HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal boys soccer team wanted to leave little doubt it was the head of the North Central Missouri Conference on Tuesday night.
The Pirates wasted little time sending that message.
Senior Tristen Terrill scored his first goal of the night in the 5th minute of Tuesday’s NCMC finale against Moberly at Veterans Field, and that opened the flood gates as the Pirates poured on the scoring for an 8-0 victory.
Hannibal outshot the Spartans 29-3 in the win, and Pirates coach Eric Hill was almost more impressed with the second number.
“Moberly was without some of their top players. They didn’t have their offensive weapons, but defensively I still thought we played really well,” Hill said. “Only allowing three shots on the night is a pretty solid defensive effort.”
Hannibal (13-4, 8-2 NCMC) took a 2-0 lead after Terrill found the back of the net in the 24th minute, then Trevauhn Jenkins made it 3-0 with a goal in the 40th minute on an assist from Drew Porter.
Porter scored his first goal of the night in the 50th minute, then added another score in the 55th minute. Porter had two goals and two assists and Terrill had three goals and an assist, as both have turned on the offensive firepower in the past few games.
“They have been playing well all year, but as far as getting those numbers in the stat sheet and putting away those opportunities when they have them, it’s been nice that they have been able to finish and get some numbers on the board,” Hill said.
Hannibal has won its last nine games, averaging four goals per game compared to the 2.5 it averaged in its first eight games.
“We’ve kind of struggled at parts of the season with scoring, but I feel like the last few games we’ve been doing really well getting some numbers on the board,” Hill said.
The Pirates have one game left in the regular season at home against Columbia Hickman on Thursday night. Now with the NCMC crown completely wrapped up, Hill wants his team to focus on getting right for the postseason.
“We are on a streak of winning nine in a row, we would like to be at 10 heading into districts. Especially beating a Class 4, good program like Hickman,” Hill said. “I think the guys are up for it, hopefully we come out and keep things playing like we are and give us a shot to really go into districts on a high note.”