PALMYRA, Mo. — The Clark County football team had eliminated Palmyra from the Class 2 district playoffs each of the last three seasons. The Panthers weren’t going to let that get to four straight years.
“It was the only thing anyone could think about,” Palmyra senior Josh Lickfeld said of the mantra the last week of practice. “The whole time we were just saying, ‘That’s not happening again. Not this year.’”
Two interceptions on the Indians’ first two drives helped that, as Palmyra jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter and cruised to a 35-8 victory in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals Friday night.
“Gotta give credit to Clark County, they’ve whooped our butt the last three years,” Panthers quarterback Brody Lehenbauer said. “It feels good to finally do it to them.”
Palmyra moves on to face rival Monroe City in the Class 2 District 6 championship next Friday.
Clark County (4-5) received the opening kick, but just three plays later, Palmyra linebacker Wade Begley intercepted Sam Wheeler’s first pass attempt and rumbled to the Indians’ 17-yard line. It took just one play for the Panthers to capitalize as Landyn Smith scampered for a 17-yard rushing touchdown to put Palmyra ahead 7-0.
Disaster struck again three plays into the next possession for Clark County, with Panthers senior Zane Meyers intercepting Wheeler and returning it to the Indians’ 44.
“I thought Wade (Begley) was going to get it, but he missed and I was right behind him,” Meyers said. “I caught it and just went from there.”
It was Meyers who ultimately capitalized with points, too, as he took a shovel pass form Lehenbauer and plunged in for a 7-yard score to make it 14-0 Palmyra just five minutes into the contest.
“We definitely want to capitalize on mistakes. That’s a big turning point on getting momentum back on your side,” Lehenbauer said. “Especially interceptions.”
On the other side, Clark County dug a hole it couldn’t escape.
“We had really minimized those early turnovers as of late, but that was definitely a hindrance on our offense,” Indians coach Ethan Allen said. “It was hard to come back from that when they capitalized on both of those.”
Palmyra’s defense made it impossible. The Panthers held Clark County to just 62 total yards off offense and four first downs in the first half. Wheeler, who went for nearly 400 combined yards against Highland in the district opener last weekend, was held to 6-of-20 passing for 80 yards and three interceptions, and he ran for just 55 yards on 21 attempts.
“We just cracked down on the edge and made sure he didn’t have anywhere to run,” said Lickfeld, who sacked Wheeler twice in the second half. “We did everything we could do break down their O-line, get back there and sack him.”
When Wheeler attempted to run up the middle, he was met by Weston King.
“Weston King in the middle tonight I thought he gave us a lot of fits,” Allen said. “We talked about it all week, but it’s hard to replicate that in practice. It’s tough when you’re going against a high-quality player like him and are trying to go away from him.”
While Wheeler was held in check, his counterpart went off. Lehenbauer completed 10 of 18 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns, though after the game he was focused more on his mistakes.
“I threw a few more picks than I wanted to,” he said.
His team will forgive his two second-half interceptions when they already held a 35-0 lead.
“Brody is a special kind of guy,” Lickfeld said. “As an O-line, we do everything we can to protect him. He’s our guy. With him back there, everything is better.”
It took time for Lehenbauer to build chemistry with his receivers to start the season, but now in the playoffs that chemistry is starting to shine, particularly with Meyers and tight end Abe Haerr. Meyers caught six passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns, while Haerr had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, with his other three catches going for first downs.
“Zane and Abe have been consistent the whole year, so it’s really easy to build chemistry,” Lehenbauer said. “Abe and I didn’t have much chemistry early in the year, it was kind of rough getting into it, but now we are on pace with each other. It’s a good feeling.”
Meyers believes Lehenbauer is just seeing the field better.
“I think he’s just finding the open players. I’m lucky I’m getting open,” Meyers said. “He’s in a zone. He’s ready.”
The whole team will have to be in a zone when Monroe City comes to town with the season on the line next Friday.
“It’s going to be a dog fight,” Lickfeld said. “Us and Monroe always battle back and forth. We always crack heads. It’s always a good game and always fun, so we are going to go in there with everything we have just like we did tonight and just give it to them.”