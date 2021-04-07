MENDON, Ill. — When football teams in Illinois gathered for practices at the beginning of March to prepare for the shortened season, some coaches struggled to find a way to motivate their players with no postseason to play for.
That wasn’t an issue for Unity-Payson coach Conner McLaughlin and his staff, with the Western Illinois Valley Conference setting up a system where teams from the North and South divisions would play a five-game schedule. Week 6 has been reserved for a conference title game, with the winners of each division facing off.
“We knew there was no going 4-1 or 3-2 and winning the conference,” McLaughlin said. “We knew 5-0 was what’s going to win it and give us an opportunity to play that sixth game.”
So far through three weeks, the Mustangs sit in the drivers seat as the only undefeated team in the WIVC North. It’s not a position U-P typically finds itself in, which makes the start all the more special.
“Coming into every season, it’s always between Brown County or Camp Point or Triopia,” Mustangs senior defensive end Brett Bristow said. “We knew that coming in and we know that every year, because that’s how it always is. We had to make a name for ourselves because we are always the underdog every year.
“Going 3-0 and being the only undefeated team left, it feels really good.”
The undefeated start hasn’t been without drama. U-P has not led before the fourth quarter in any game this season, but it has found a way to pull out a victory every week.
It helps when the defense has played as tough as it has. Opponents have only managed 25 points against the Mustangs so far, and none in the second half.
“We don’t have a lot of size, but I feel like we all play way bigger than we are. I feel like we’re all giants out there,” senior Benet Duesterhaus said.
Bristow and the defensive line have a lot to do with that dominance. Bristow is second on the team with 23 tackles and leads the defense with six tackles for loss and two sacks, all in his first season playing at defensive end.
“It was kind of a struggle at first, but once I kind of learned it and once I realized what I was capable to do off the edge, it’s been really fun to play,” Bristow said of the move from outside linebacker to the defensive line. “I’m enjoying it a lot.”
The way the defense has played has allowed the offense time to blossom.
“We’ve had to replace more on the offensive side than the defensive side, so we knew that it would take a little bit longer for our offense to find its way,” McLaughlin said. “They’ve made improvements in a bunch of different facets every week. Blocking has gotten better week-to-week, our routes have gotten better. Once we get it all put together, they can be a very efficient and high-scoring offense.”
Senior quarterback Aidan Obert has had time to improve behind center as well. After throwing three interceptions and going 11-of-22 in a season-opening win over Jacksonville Routt, Obert has cleaned up his game, going 17 for- 6 with 250 yards and two passing touchdowns and two interceptions in the last two games. The offense even put up a season-high 35 points against Beardstown last Friday, scoring 35 unanswered after falling behind 19-0 in the first half.
“The first week, everyone was nervous, everyone was kind of jittery and wanting to do well,” Obert said. “Now I think we have calmed ourselves down, we are there for each other and we help build each other up when we make mistakes. That’s really set the foundation for our offense.”
Obert also knows he can rely on his defense when needed.
“I’m going to be honest, it gives me a lot of confidence,” Obert said. “I mess up, I’ve made mistakes, I get nervous back there sometimes, but then to watch my defense go out there and work for me and make great plays for us, that gives me a lot of confidence my next possession going in. It really helps out a lot.”
The goal of a conference title is closer than ever now, but the next two weeks pose the biggest challenge with road meetings against Brown County and Central on the horizon.
“We had great respect for Jacksonville and Triopia and Beardstown, but Brown County and Camp Point is who you pinpoint every single year,” McLaughlin said. “Those are the two at the top of the conference, and if you want to dethrone the king you’ve got to face them and face them at full strength.”
While both teams are threats, the Mustangs know the Panthers have had their number in recent seasons.
“Brown County is always a pretty good game between us, but it will kind of be the lead up to see if we are ready for Central or not,” Duesterhaus said. “Central has been the grudge since I’ve been in school. Last year we came so close to beating them, and it’s kind of revenge season, you know?”
That doesn’t mean U-P is overlooking the Hornets. The Mustangs know these final two games will go a long way towards earning the respect they desire.
“It’s really going to show what we’ve built up so far,” Obert said. “Especially this week, this Brown County game, this is really going to show that we’re here to play and we’re here to show ourselves and show that it’s not just luck. We’ve worked hard and we deserve it.”