QUINCY — Three minutes into Tuesday’s final Western Big Six Conference home game, the Quincy High School girls basketball team had yet to score and trailed 8-0.
Blue Devils coach Brad Dance called a timeout to calm his girls down, but there was no panic in the eyes of Dance’s players.
“I was feeling a little nervous, but it was nothing we haven’t dealt with before,” QHS senior forward Emily Wilson said. “We dig ourselves holes and come back out of it. Just punch away at it.”
The Blue Devils punched their way to a 15-14 lead by the end of the first quarter, with Wilson converting an offensive rebound into points right before the horn to give her team its first lead. By halftime that advantage had grown to 24-20, thanks to a 3-pointer from Blue Devils senior Kate Chevalier with seven seconds before the halftime buzzer, and by the end of the third quarter the Blue Devils held a 35-23 lead.
The Maroons pulled a little closer in the fourth but never got within striking distance as QHS walked away with a 45-34 victory, its fourth straight win.
“The girls battled back and kept playing,” Dance said. “We were up one at the end of the first quarter and up four at halftime, and the girls didn’t think that they played well. They continued to battle and continued to work and we found the open person.
“It wasn’t always pretty at times, but with their effort and intensity that makes up for a lot of mistakes.”
After Wilson put the Blue Devils ahead at the first half buzzer, freshman Taylor Fohey scored on a fastbreak at the start of the second to put QHS ahead 17-14. The Blue Devils (8-7, 7-6 WB6) then hit a long scoring lull as turnovers and transition scores allowed Moline (5-6, 5-4 WB6) to regain a 20-17 lead.
Dance took a timeout with 1:53 remaining in the first half to once again calm his team down and have them clean up their passes, as 14 turnovers had turned into 10 Maroons points.
Fohey responded with a basket off an offensive rebound that put the Blue Devils back ahead 21-20, then after forcing a turnover on the final Moline possession of the first half Chevalier converted her second 3-pointer of the night to give QHS a 24-20 halftime lead.
“That definitely gave us a push into the second half,” Chevalier said. “Emily started hitting shots after that and that really got everyone going.”
The Blue Devils took that 5-0 run and turned it into a 16-0 run, with Wilson scoring seven of her game-high 15 points in the third quarter. Earlier in the season, Wilson’s offensive output was higher but she wasn’t working within the system. In the third quarter on Tuesday, Wilson’s points came organically as her teammates found her wide open in the lane while breaking down Moline’s zone defense.
“When she is going like that, I feel like we’re unstoppable,” QHS senior Bre Sapp said.
While the offense was patient and found the right shots, the Blue Devils’ defense hounded the Maroons the entire quarter. The only basket of the frame came at the buzzer, when Moline’s Kadence Tatum made a running three to beat the clock.
“After half we came out and went, ‘We’re not letting them get this,’” Wilson said. “It was getting chippy here and there, but there was no way we were going to lose this one. We’ve come too far for it.”
QHS didn’t let the late score turn into a run, with Sapp forcing two steals early in the fourth quarter and converting one into an and-one opportunity. She was met immediately by excited teammates after making the layup, with Wilson picking her up for a hug to reward Sapp’s effort.
“She is always the one that gets the and-ones this season, and she is always like, ‘Come on Bre, when are you going to get one? Let’s see it!’” Sapp said of Wilson. “She’s a great teammate, she really is.”
Fohey followed Wilson with 12 points and Chevalier finished with 10 to give the Blue Devils three in double figures, and Sapp had five points, three rebounds and four steals. Carolyn Hazen was the only Moline player to reach double figures with 10 points, half of which came in the first quarter.
“We just couldn’t make a basket tonight,” Moline assistant coach Kevin Iams said. “We played pretty good defense, if you hold a team to 45 you think you’re right there, but we just couldn’t make a basket tonight.”
Tuesday was the last game in the QHS gym for the Blue Devils, as they have one more WB6 game on the road at United Township on Friday and return home to face cross-town rival Quincy Notre Dame in Blue Devil Gym on Saturday. Wilson, Sapp and Chevalier couldn’t think of a better way to exit their home court.
“I know I only got here last year, but in the time I’ve been here it’s been amazing with the fans and my teammates,” Wilson said. “It’s my real home here.”