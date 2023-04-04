QUINCY -- It was an exciting day at The Pit for eight Quincy Notre Dame seniors on Tuesday.
Eight commitments to play collegiate sports were announced during a ceremony at QND, giving the school 31 senior student-athletes who will being playing at the next level.
"I would like to congratulate all (eight) for continuing the academic and athletic careers," said QND boys basketball head coach Kevin Meyer. "Also to their families as well."
Two of Meyer's players were among the commitments announced on Tuesday -- Jake Hoyt and Jakeb Wallingford.
Hoyt committed to Illinois College after being named the team MVP this season for QND.
"He's also just a wonderful man to coach and he's a four-year starter," Meyer said. "Illinois College is getting a proven winner. He's a kid with determination to succeed and also a kid that's went down his own path."
Hoyt was also a two-time All-Conference player for the Raiders.
"I would like to thank God because nothing would be possible without him," Hoyt said. "Next, I would like to thank my family for all of the support they've given me throughout the years. I would also like to thank Coach Meyer for coaching me and making me the player that I am today. I would also like to thank all of my teammates for pushing me to be my best."
Wallingford committed to John Wood Community College and was a team captain this season.
Although Wallingford missed a big chunk of his senior year due to injury, he came back in time to make his second straight All-Conference Team. He was a All-State player during his junior year, as well as team MVP.
"I would like to thank my parents," Wallingford said. "I appreciate the support that they've always had for me, both mentally and physically. To all of my coaches, I'll always be appreciative of QND for giving me the opportunity to play and to excel in both the classroom and on the court."
A third member of QND's boys basketball program also made a commitment, but for football.
Charlie Lavery committed to North Central College, the defending Division III national champions.
"I want to thank God (because) none of this would be possible without him," Lavery said. "I want to thank all of my coaches for dealing with me throughout my whole sports career until now. It truly helped shape the player that I am. Next, I thank my parents for your love and support that you gave to me."
Lavery also joins his older brother with the Cardinals, Calvin, who graduated from QND last year.
"Charlie has an incredible football IQ," said QND football head coach Jack Cornell. "Charlie comes from a football family and seems to have a knack to make incredible plays for us, especially on defense."
Two other players from Cornell's team also made commitments on Tuesday.
Running back Jordan Stickler committed to Monmouth College.
"I want to begin by thanking the man above (because) otherwise I would not be in the position I'm in without him," Stickler said. "I cannot be more appreciative of the support that I've been shown after choosing to come to QND. I want to especially thank my mom for supporting me throughout the years."
Stickler had to overcome injuries to get to the point after getting hurt during the spring season in his sophomore year and completely missing his junior season.
"I know he was really chomping at the bit to have a big senior season and he did that," Cornell said. "Monmouth is getting a great young man."
Connor McDowell signed with Illinois College after being a jack of all trades with the Raiders.
McDowell has played long snapper, defensive end, inside linebacker, center, guard, tight end and fullback during his QND career.
"Connor has really been a tremendous teammate during his four years here," Cornell said. "Connor has done a lot for us on the field. The old saying is the more you can help your team, the more you are going to be out on the field."
McDowell will play defensive end with the Blueboys.
"I want to thank my mom, sisters and dad for all the support throughout the years," McDowell said. "I also want to thank the QND family for packing the stands at both away and home games. To my coaches, thank you for helping me develop as a player and as a person."
Earlier in the year QND had two other football players make collegiate commitments -- Jackson Stratton to Butler University and Brock Wiley to Quincy University.
"I think we've had somewhere around 30 student-athletes (from different sports) who have signed a scholarship this year and that's a tremendous number," Cornell said. "I think that speaks to the strength of our athletic department and our coaches as a whole. Congratulations to everybody."
Jack Miller committed to Quincy University for men's wrestling after wrestling his senior year at QND in the 170-pound weight division.
"I want to thank my parents, friends and family members for always supporting and believing in me," Miller said. "I would like to thank all of my coaches and teammates for pushing me to be a better teammate and person. I would not be where I'm at without all of you. I'm blessed to continue my academic and athletic career at Quincy University."
Midfielder Jakob Vincent signed with Quincy University's men's soccer team.
Vincent joins Tanner Anderson as players from the 2022 Class 1A state championship team to make collegiate commitments.
While at QND, Vincent was a four-year varsity player and three-year starter.
"I want to thank the QND coaching staff for coaching me hard to prepare me for the next level," Vincent said. "I cannot have asked for a better coaching staff. They taught me to work hard and make myself the best that I can be."
Zane Douglas committed to Danville Community College to play men's golf.
Douglas placed 58th in Class 2A state golf meet during his senior year.
"I want to thank God for blessing me with all the opportunities in my life," Douglas said. "I want to thank my parents and my family for always encouraging me and making me a better person and golfer. I want to thank Coach (Brian) Hendrian for pushing me to have grit and to never give up."
