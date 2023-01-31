QUINCY -- Regardless of if you favor the blue and white or the blue and gold, it was a good night for the Gem City and high school girls basketball.
Two crosstown rivals met at Blue Devil Gymnasium on Tuesday night, with Quincy Notre Dame earning a 57-35 win over Quincy High School.
"Certainly the crowd was great tonight," said QND head coach Eric Orne. "For a girls basketball game, you had great energy in the gym and I think that's something special. These girls will always have a memory of it."
The game was closer than what the final score would be, with QND holding a 30-20 lead at halftime.
"We knew it would have both crowds here ready to go," said QHS head coach Brad Dance. "We thought it would be a fun environment for the kids and it turned out good. Both teams played really well for the most part."
QND senior guard Abbey Schreacke made a huge impact, scoring a game-high 29 points. 21 of those points came during the first half.
Although QND defeated QHS by the same exact score on Jan. 18 of last season at The Pit, Schreacke still remembered a 48-42 loss to the Blue Devils on March 13, 2021 during her sophomore season at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
"I think that sometimes good athletes need things to motivate them and she came out strong for us as a leader," Orne said. "She made some big shots and had a good game."
Raiders senior guard Blair Eftink added 13 points, while sophomore guard Sage Stratton racked up eight points.
"Overall, we hit some big shots," Orne said. "Sage Stratton hit a big shot and Jenna Durst hit a big 3. We did some little things. Blair Eftink got some good looks and I thought we hit some big shots when we needed too. Our offense wasn't always in sync, but I thought our defense did well."
QND took control in the second half, outscoring the Blue Devils by a 27-15 margin.
Dance said he knew how good the Raiders are shooting-wise coming into the game.
"We had to pick our poison a couple of times defensively," Dance said. "It worked pretty well in the first half, but in the second half a couple of those kids made some shots. Those were guarded and those were long 3-point shots. So it wasn't like we were giving them wide open looks. We were defending them and they were hitting some good shots in people's faces."
QHS junior forward Taylor Fohey scored a team-high 16 points.
"She's tough," Dance said. "She does a good job and she realizes that everything we do has to go through her, as most teams know. She's a fun kid to coach and I'm glad I get another year with her."
Blue Devils junior Leila Dade added eight points, while senior Asia Seangmany chipped in seven points.
QHS (16-10, 7-4) will play at East Moline United (13-3) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The Blue Devils will return for its final home game on Saturday, facing Moline (5-19) at 1:30 p.m.
"We've got four regular season games left and at least one postseason game left," Dance said. "That's kind of what we talked about. Hopefully we can come back and regroup and refocus tomorrow. We have two tough games (coming up)."
QND (24-1, 6-0) will host Liberty (6-24) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
It will be a busy weekend for the Raiders, who host the QND Shootout. QND will face Civic Memorial (13-14) on Friday and South Shelby (17-2) on Saturday, with both games starting at 6:30 p.m.
"We finish our conference play on Thursday with Liberty," Orne said. We have Civic Memorial, who's always been a big rival for us, and we have our border war with South Shelby, who's probably the top dog over on the Missouri side. We've got some big games and we want big games like that."
