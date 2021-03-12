QUINCY — The fist pump was subtle. The hug not so much.
Robust describes it well, even if it came in the sanctity of the locker room for very few to see.
Although seated most of the game in the chair nearest the scorer’s table on the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team’s bench, Raiders assistant coach Tom Lepper stood as his daughter, senior forward Jordan Lepper, stepped to the free-throw line with 20.2 seconds remaining in regulation to try to increase a three-point lead against Brown County.
She made the first, and he exhaled.
She made the second, and he pumped his right fist.
Moments later, after the Raiders finished a 42-37 victory at the Pit, the two were in the locker room with the rest of the coaching staff and team when the father gave his daughter the warmest, sweetest celebratory hug.
“He doesn’t do that ever,” Jordan said. “But he came back in there and hugged me.”
It encapsulated all the emotions a father feels.
Pride. Joy. Love.
“A proud moment,” Tom Lepper said. “That’s for sure.”
It’s the kind of moment Jordan never dreamed possible.
Growing up, she watched her father serve as an assistant on the Quincy High School boys basketball staff, serving as the head sophomore coach for a number of years and as the varsity assistant for the past six seasons. Basketball and being a Blue Devil were part of his DNA.
So she never gave a second thought of him coaching her at any point in high school.
“Honestly, I never thought he would,” Jordan said. “He’s a Blue Devil. He’s been a Blue Devil his whole life. I was a Blue Devil pretty much until my uncle became the principal here. I was a Blue Devil at heart and then switched to be a Raider.
“It’s just awesome to finally see him come around for my senior year and help coach and hopefully help get us to some extra wins. Well, that he actually did.”
It started well before the Raiders actually took the floor.
Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions and the lengthy delay before Illinois schools could play, the Raiders formed a club team with varsity players and participated in open tournaments in and around St. Louis. With varsity coaches unable to work with their teams, Tom Lepper agreed to coach the Raiders.
He had coached his 10-year-old son Brennan in youth league games, but this was his first time coaching Jordan, a 6-foot- forward who didn’t start playing basketball until the eighth grade.
“It was honestly pretty cool,” Jordan said. “I’ve seen him on the sidelines for my brother, and I was always like, ‘Hmm, I’d kind of like that to be for me sometime.’ I never even thought I’d play basketball at one point and here I am. I was glad to have him as a coach, and he was able to give us the chance to play even though we couldn’t play in our traditional season.”
There was a little bit of navigating to do to make that happen.
Since he served on the coaching staff at QHS, Tom had to clear it with Blue Devils coach Andy Douglas before committing to help the Raiders. With three kids of his own, Douglas understood this was a family decision, not a blue-and-white vs. blue-and-gold decision.
“It’s been pretty neat to hear him talk about it,” Douglas said. “It’s important to her, but I don’t know if she realizes how important it is to him. We’ve had quite a few conversations on the bus ride homes where he’s tearing up and making me tear up talking about it.
“It’s been great to see that relationship grow throughout the years and be at an all-time high getting to coach her during her last year.”
Tom has coached every single day he’s been in the gym.
“It’s more on the defensive end,” Jordan said. “He’s able to read the game so well. He can give us tiny little tips that are able to help us, like reading the backdoor cuts or knowing a good shot or a quality shot. He just knows the game so well.”
He should. A three-year varsity player at QHS who was part of the Class AA fourth-place team in 1990 and a 1992 graduate, the 6-foot-9 all-stater holds the program’s single-game rebounding record with 24 boards and still ranks in the top 10 in career rebounding.
He then starred at Quincy University, finishing his career in 1996 as a 1,000-point scorer and in the top three all-time in blocked shots.
The knowledge he gained as a player he’s passed on to his daughter.
“He was a post player. I’m a post player. There are a lot of things he’s been able to teach me,” Jordan said.
Even if there has been exasperation at times.
Jordan admits to glancing at her dad on the sideline to gauge his reactions.
“All the time, especially when I miss layups,” Jordan said. “That’s my personal favorite.”
She laughs about it, but she also knows her father simply wants her to succeed.
That support always has been unwavering, even when his wardrobe selections didn’t connect with her game.
“My freshman through junior year, he was wearing his Blue Devil coat and his Blue Devil shirt in here,” Jordan said. “He didn’t care. He was going to do whatever he wanted. This year, he finally put that Notre Dame shirt on.
“I know he doesn’t think it’s very special, but it’s very special to me that he finally came around for me.”