QUINCY – From Craig Chisholm’s unbridled joy to Kamou Harris’ totally raw eruption, the Quincy University men’s soccer players held nothing back when it came to the emotion poured into Sunday’s final home game of the regular season.
The reason for it is obvious.
Each victory moves the Hawks closer to the goal of playing the first round of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament at Legends Stadium instead of on the road.
“Massive,” said Chisholm, who scored twice in Quincy’s 5-2 victory over Drury. “Absolutely massive for all of us. Everyone is so desperate to play the opener of the GLVC Tournament here. It’s what we’ve been pushing for all season. It’s all falling into place, and we just have to keep pushing on.”
The Hawks’ weekend sweep, which included Friday’s 3-0 victory over Southwest Baptist, allowed them to go 6-0-1 at home and anchored them in third place in the GLVC standings, a half-game ahead of Missouri-St. Louis and a game clear of Southern Indiana and Lewis.
The top four teams after the regular season wraps up Friday play host to first-round tournament games on April 19.
“It would be huge to host a game at this beautiful facility,” QU junior forward Cole Hayes said. “It’s great to get everything going and moving forward right now.”
It took resiliency to make that happen.
The Hawks (8-4-1) struck quickly as Chisholm scored just 2 minutes, 12 seconds into the game, taking a pass from Alsadiq Hasan and driving a shot into the right side of the net. After scoring, he turned and ran toward senior defender Joel McIlroy and jumped into his arms.
“Massive confidence booster, especially for someone like me who is not your typical goal scorer or your typical striker,” Chisholm said. “We just worked so hard up top, and the chances were falling to us.”
Although the Hawks didn’t allow a shot on goal the first 44 minutes, the Panthers scored the equalizer just 36 seconds before halftime when Yassin Ghasemi volleyed a deflected ball off a throw-in out of mid-air between QU goalkeeper Michele Barletta and the right post.
It sent the team to the locker room at halftime tied at 1, but there was no panic among the Hawks.
“Nobody got their head down,” Hayes said. “Then we went up 2-1 and they equalized again. It’s definitely hard to push through something like that, but we kept going and believing in ourselves and believing we were the better team. It showed in the end.”
Less than five minutes into the second half, Harris positioned himself in front of three Drury defenders on a corner kick and won Edrey Caceres’ ball in the air, driving a header into the right side of the net for his first collegiate goal.
Harris ran toward the QU bench, letting up a full-lunged scream before getting mobbed by his teammates on the field.
“We responded great,” Harris said. “Heads were up. We knew we had the spirit to come back.”
It was needed moments later when Quincy failed to clear a corner kick and Drury capitalized as the Panthers’ Jayd Hamdaoua scored an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute.
“We’re fighters,” Harris said. “Everyone wants to play. Everyone wants to win. That’s just the atmosphere we love.”
Quincy regained the lead in the 55th minute when Aubrey Reis converted a penalty kick and increased the advantage to 4-2 in the 61st minute when Hayes took a feed up the left wing from McIlroy and outran his defender to the endline. He muscled through the defender into the box and buried the shot into the far side of the net.
Just 22 seconds later, Chisholm scored his second goal off an assist from Reis to make it 5-2.
“The responses were really strong,” QU coach Mike Carpenter said. “The attitude all week building up to the game was strong. I thought we were in a good place, really hungry.”
It showed in the offensive outburst. It is the first time the Hawks have swept two weekend games each by three goals or more since the opening weekend of GLVC play in 2014 when they beat Southern Indiana 3-0 and Illinois-Springfield 4-0.
“After the Rockhurst loss, I think everyone re-evaluated and re-energized their effort and it showed,” Carpenter said. “I thought we were flying all weekend.”