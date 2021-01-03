QUINCY -- The game teetered on the edge of no return, and one more push might have sent the Quincy University men’s basketball team sprawling.
The Hawks pushed back before that could happen.
After closing the first half Sunday at Pepsi Arena with a 9-2 run over the final two minutes, Indianapolis opened the second half on a 10-2 blitz to grab a 47-38 lead with 17:45 remaining. Both runs featured a three-point play by senior guard Cory Miller Jr., the Adams County native playing a “home” game for the first time since wrapping up an All-American career at John Wood Community College.
Neither Miller nor the Greyhounds could keep the Hawks from going on a tide-turning run of their own.
Tanner Stuckman had five points, three assists and a blocked shot and Viktor Kovacevic scored nine points during a 20-4 spurt that gave Quincy control in the 83-73 victory in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
“It was great to get hit the face and say, ‘We’re going to come back. We’re going to respond,’” Stuckman said. “That’s another huge step for this team. Earlier in the season, we got rattled at times. This time, guys stayed composed.
“In the first semester, we maybe would have folded. This time we responded.”
The Hawks (2-5) did so under control and without an ounce of panic.
They had assists on seven of the eight field goals in that span, showcased the inside-outside balance of the offense with eight points in the paint and 12 from the 3-point stripe and erased their three turnovers by forcing three Greyhounds turnovers.
“Everybody is kind of getting a feel for what their role is on this team,” said junior guard Jamaurie Coakley, who finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. “We’re trusting each other, trusting the coaches, playing our game and not trying to do too much.”
It resulted in better communication and results defensively.
During the pivotal second-half run, the Hawks limited the Greyhounds to 1-of-9 shooting from the field, did not allow an offensive rebound and forced three turnovers. Indianapolis 38.2 percent from the field in the second half and 23.1 percent from 3-point range overall.
Quincy also had an eight-rebound advantage in the second half, giving up just one offensive rebound.
“I thought our toughness and intensity on the defensive end was much, much better,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “Did we give up a few straight-line drives? We did, but we guarded the ball better, kept them out of the paint, forced them into some tough shots.
“And in the second half, we gained control of the rebounds. I’m really proud of that effort in itself.”
It kept the Greyhounds (0-4) out of rhythm as they had just seven assists against 10 turnovers. That wasn’t totally surprising considering Indianapolis had played only one other game since November.
“A couple careless turnovers and defensive breakdowns is what it came down to,” said Miller, the Unity graduate and 2017 Herald-Whig Player of the Year who had 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. “We’re getting there. Growing pains. We’ve played four games and we’ve been out a lot, but we’re getting better.”
So are the Hawks, who shot 47.5 percent from the field and improved their free-throw accuracy, hitting 73.7 percent. Stuckman finished with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Kovacevic had 22 points and nine rebounds.
Seven players contributed at least one assist as the Hawks finished with 18 assists, the third straight game with 15 or more assists and third time this season with more assists than turnovers.
“We played within who we are,” Hellenthal said. “Watching film, we knew they were going to try to run helter skelter and play fast and try to make the game ugly. Did we buy into that at times? Yeah, we did, especially at the start of the second half.
“But the best thing about it was our team faced some adversity and found a way to get through it and win. That’s important.”