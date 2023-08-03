MACOMB, Ill. -- 2022 was quite a forgettable season for Western Illinois football under the debut of head coach Myers Hendrickson in his first full season at the helm.
The Leathernecks failed to get a win last season, finishing 0-11 overall. Offensively they recorded 13.6 points per game and defensively gave up 38.7 points per game.
WIU loss games by at least three or more touchdowns last year and had only three games that were one possession margins. So not a great season to say the least but Hendrickson is confident in the direction the program is going.
“The keys for us is accountability, discipline and competitiveness in which our program is growing and it takes time," said Hendrickson. "There was a lot of new last year with the timing of the recruiting calendar so we’re excited about what we’ve continued to grow I love where we’re at and the direction we’re going.”
This upcoming year they'll have some new mixed with most of their core from last year's team including a couple of transfers.
Two key players from last season's roster who look to be important parts to the offense once again are quarterback Clay Bruno and tailback Ludovick Choquette.
Bruno started in eight of their total eleven games last year throwing for 1,141 yards, seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
“We brought in two more transfers at quarterback, Clay Bruno is back as we'll so really excited about that competition in the QB room," said Hendrickson.
Aside from junior Bruno, the quarterback room will be made up of Matt Morissey, Nathan Lamb and senior Drake Day. Bruno seems to be primed to be the opening day starter at the moment.
Moving to the backfield, Hendrickson feels good on what the running back room will be for WIU as well.
“At tailback Ludo is back," said Hendrickson. "He’s a phenomenal leader and player, we brought in some new transfers we’re excited about. We also got Seth Glatz back, Seth was one of our first recruits here last year, as a true freshman he came on late and played some good football so we’re excited about that group.”
The Leathernecks on the other side of ball will certainly need to be better for WIU to put a couple games in the win column this season.
A notable name to look for in the front seven would be 6'2" linebacker out of Mobile, Alabama; senior Anthony Quinney.
“Anthony Quinney would be one transfer, he’s not brand new but early in the year had a great start to fall camp early in the season," said Hendrickson. "Unfortunately, we missed him for the second half of the year. He’s back and looking to have a strong senior year part of that front seven group.”
Former Hannibal High School offensive line standout Caden Selle is a redshirt freshman for the Leathernecks.
WIU will open their season on the road facing New Mexico State University Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. Their home opener they'll be hosting Illinois State University Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.
“This past Spring we had one of our highest GPAs in program history for a semester GPA," said Hendrickson. "So that’s evidence of improvement and accountability so the student athletes and staff have been working hard and I’m really excited about fall camp and the group we have."
2023 Schedule
Sept. 2 -- at New Mexico State
Sept. 9 -- Illinois State
Sept. 23 -- at Southern Utah
Oct. 7 -- at University of North Dakota
Oct. 14 -- Missouri State
Oct. 21 -- at North Dakota State
Oct. 28 -- Southern Illinois
Nov. 4 -- at University of Northern Iowa
Nov. 11 -- at Indiana State
