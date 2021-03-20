QUINCY — Despite her team falling behind 16-5 in the first set against Rock Island, Quincy High School acting head volleyball coach Kate Brown felt like it was her team’s mistakes that put them behind, not anything the Rocks had done.
The stats backed that up, too. Through the first 21 points, QHS had four kills and Rocky only had three despite owning an 11-point advantage.
QHS was able to battle back and make the set more competitive but eventually lost, and in the second set the Rocks were able to overcome mistakes to come back for a 25-14, 25-21 victory over the Blue Devils in Western Big Six Conference play.
“We had a lot of unforced errors. We pretty much gave them that first set,” Brown said after the match. “It was very frustrating because that’s not who we are. We are usually that consistent team that keeps the ball in play and does the things that we need to do, and it just wasn’t there today.”
Errors plagued the Rocks (1-2, 1-2 WB6) in a loss Galesburg on Thursday, so Rock Island coach Morgan Gray was happy to see her team correct their issues.
“That was the focus of practice the last two days,” Gray said. “Against Galesburg we had 26 errors, and it’s going to be hard to win a volleyball game that way.”
It didn’t take two days of practice for the Blue Devils to turn things around, and in the second set QHS built an early 9-4 lead because of its clean play.
“They came out with more of a team effort that second set instead of working on their individual things that they were focused on in the first game,” Brown said. “It’s all about the individual talents and bringing that together, and we just didn’t have that the first set, but it definitely came along in the second.”
The Blue Devils (1-2, 1-2 WB6) eventually led 16-14 late in the second set, but the Rocks were able to retake the lead thanks to a strong block. Rock Island recorded four points off of blocks and frustrated QHS throughout the game with its presence at the net, sending multiple shots back in a few sequences throughout the second set.
“They definitely showed a good block today that we weren’t used to,” Brown said. “That’s something we will be working on this week, especially with our middle Chloe Moore. They had a triple block on her because they knew she was there and they know that she’s good. We just have to work on those little things.”
Moore still finished with five kills to lead the Blue Devils, while Lauren Erke had four and Sidney Klesner and Mayci Minor both had three. Addison Bomelyn finished with 11 kills to lead Rock Island while Emily Allison had seven kills and Madelynn Polito had a hand in four blocks.
One week and three games into this six-week sprint of all-WB6 games, both the Blue Devils and Rocks were ready to get a bit of a break after Saturday.
“You don’t have those games this year where you feel like you can take them off,” Gray said. “Every single conference game, you’ve got to come out guns blazing.”
QHS will be ready to get back on the court, and when it does, Brown believes they will have some of the kinks ironed out from the past two losses.
“They get in their heads a lot, but once we are focused and we’re making those right moves and being that scrappy team, we put it together and we push through,” Brown said. “It’s just finding that fight.”