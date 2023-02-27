MACOMB, Ill. — That good feeling of success resonated throughout the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team as it moves another step closer in defending its Class 2A state championship.
“It feels really good to punch that ticket and know we’re going back to Redbird Arena again,” said QND senior Abbey Schreacke.
The Raiders experienced familiar feelings after a 51-23 triumph over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the Class 2A Super-Sectional on Monday, returning to the Final Four.
“We’re super excited,” said QND senior Blair Eftink. “(This win) has been on the back of our minds since the beginning of the season, so it feels great to know that we are actually going to (the state semifinals).”
Although, there was something different about Monday night’s success -- QND girls broke the school record for most wins in a season with a total of 34.
“It’s a special moment for this group,” said Raiders head coach Eric Orne.
At the start of the game, it did not appear to be an easy feat.
The Chiefs came out with a strong offensive presence nailing three 3-pointers from downtown, fostering a fearful momentum.
“Our schedule (this past season) has definitely prepared us for situations like that,” said Eftink. “We've played against a lot of teams that start out hitting a lot of shots, so we knew how to react.”
Eftink’s point was proven in the Raiders’ response, going on a 29 to five point run against the Chiefs.
Schreacke led QND in scoring with 20 points, while adding 15 boards and seven blocks.
“I’m really proud of this team and how we played tonight,” said Schreacke. “It was a decent amount of points, so it's really good to make that statement.”
Eftink complimented Schreacke with scoring 17 points of her own, while sophomore Sage Stratton added eight points.
The most challenging attribute faced by QND was the Chiefs shutdown defense, which focused primarily on shutting down inside lanes.
“At this point it’s nothing we haven’t seen,” said Schreacke. “We’ve played so many games at this point, I think 35. We had to adjust. That’s what we did.”
All season, Quincy Notre Dame has been focused on short-term goals and only looking at the next game ahead. However, it seems the defending champions are finally allowing themselves to celebrate the glory of their dynasty.
But notice, Orne said they have two games left.
The Raiders are coming to defend the state championship and nothing less.
“(The success) is incredible and relieving,” said Orne. “Because of all the work that the team and the coaching staff has put in. It’s rewarding that what we do and how hard we work pays off tonight. But we’re just super excited to have two more games with Abbey and Blair and this group. The experience and going to Redbird is amazing. This is something they’ll have memories for for a lifetime.”
QND (34-1) will face Mater Dei (24-7) in the state semifinal game at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday at Redbird Arena in Normal. Mater Dei defeated Paris 35-26 in the Class 2A Salem Super-Sectional on Monday.
