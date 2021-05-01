QUINCY — Saturday’s doubleheader at the John Wood Community College baseball field showed the difference between being a nationally ranked team and one fighting for respect isn’t about talent.
It’s all about execution.
Sixth-ranked Lincoln Land Community College capitalized in critical moments. JWCC did not.
The Loggers completed the twinbill sweep and took all four games in Mid-West Athletic Conference weekend series by scoring seven runs in the final four innings of a 13-11 victory in the nightcap. That came on the heels of an 11-4 victory in Saturday’s first game in which the Loggers hit five home runs.
“There were some spots we just got out-executed in,” JWCC coach Adam Hightower said.
It was especially true late in the second game.
Tied at 6 in the top of the sixth, an error on a flyball to center field allowed the Loggers (38-9, 25-3 MWAC) to put runners at second and third base with two outs. Lincoln Land’s Kyle Werries followed with a three-run home run to left field for a 9-6 edge.
The Trail Blazers (18-28, 8-16 MWAC) didn’t flinch. A two-out, two-run homer to left field by freshman third baseman Lucas Loos made it a one-run game again. Sophomore right-handed reliever Donovan Prost worked a scoreless top of the seventh before JWCC tied the game in the bottom of the frame.
With one out, Trail Blazers center fielder Necumba Booker Jr. walked and shortstop Luke Jansen followed with a single to left-center field. The Lincoln Land left fielder tried to make a diving catch and the ball bounced wildly away from him, allowing Booker to score and Jansen to get to second base with one out.
He ended up stranded at third base, but the game was tied at 9.
“We kept fighting back, kept battling, kept trying to match them on the scoreboard,” Hightower said. “They just had a little bit more than we did.”
In the top of the eighth, the Loggers’ Jalen Ping hit a grand slam off Prost for an insurmountable lead.
It was the second close loss in the series. In the opener Friday in Springfield, JWCC lost 6-5 when it went 0 for 5 with runners on third base and less than two outs. The Trail Blazers left 10 runners on base in that loss, while the Loggers left only five on base.
“When they had runners on third and less than two outs, they cashed in every time,” Hightower said. “That was a big part of it.”
With eight regular-season games remaining – JWCC plays four-game series against Spoon River and Lewis & Clark – the Trail Blazers still have a shot to climb into the top four in the MWAC standings. Both Spoon River and Lewis & Clark are in the top three in the standings.
“We like our group, and we just have to keep going,” Hightower said. “It’s a heck of a conference to play in. From top to bottom, it’s really, really good. We have two weekends to finish and see where we’re at come tournament time.”