CAMP POINT, Ill. -- The Panthers come into 2023 fresh off a solid 20-11-2 season that ended in the postseason to Calhoun last October 2-1. A lot of the Camp Point Central core is back as the season kicks off this week.
Head coach Sarah Bauer-Herron spoke on the newly formed coaching staff and the summer work they've put in preparation for the season.
“The coaching staff we got ourselves together a little late, so the only tournament we were in this summer was Carthage, but it was good to see our girls compete and try some of them in different spots in practices," said Bauer-Herron.
The Panthers will have several upperclassman with lots of experience that were on the floor during last season's playoff loss to Calhoun, two of their best players will once again be seniors Emma Welch as their middle hitter along with Annabelle Fessler.
Camp Point was undefeated at home last season going 6-0 with much of this roster playing a role in that home court advantage they displayed in 2022. This Monday they'll open up against non-conference Brown County at home.
“Our juniors this year had lots of playing time as sophomores, Lauren Miller, Karly Peters and Claire Huston so they’re all coming back with some varsity experience that should help us out a lot," said Bauer-Herron on the rest of their experienced players.
Miller will play that outside hitter role and Huston will be one of their top defensive specialists this season. Some of their other players who will also get a lot of playing time on the floor will be sophomore Agnes Genenbacher and junior Kayli Bockhold.
As well as seniors Maddie Hester, Emily Baker and Berlynn Bangert. Genenbacher will be another defensive specialist and Bockhold will be an outside hitter.
Bauer-Herron is excited about having a team that's played a lot of volleyball over the years at different spots and knows they'll be a competitive squad throughout the season.
“We have 12 girls so we’re split with juniors and seniors and some of those juniors have had a lot of playing time, so we expect to be really competitive and keep working throughout the year," said Bauer-Herron.
Camp Point will have another home outing after Brown County on Tuesday hosting Illini West at 7 p.m.
