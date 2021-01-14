QUINCY — Thursday night’s loss happened on the Pepsi Arena court.
The impact of it will be felt far beyond its 94 feet x 50 feet dimensions.
The Quincy University men’s basketball team struggled defensively to stymie Maryville sophomore sniper Owen Long, allowing him to make his first five 3-point attempts as part of a 35-point effort. And the Hawks never sustained a long-round rally to make it interesting, losing 86-75 in Great Lakes Valley Conference action at Pepsi Arena.
Yet, what Hawks coach Ryan Hellenthal talked about being most embarrassed by and disappointed in were the technical fouls assessed to Adam Moore and Viktor Kovacevic for taunting and language. Quincy players have received six technical fouls this season, four on Kovacevic.
“We’ve worked really hard to build the right culture and surround the program with the right kids,” Hellenthal said. “Ultimately, that falls on me. Obviously, I’m a competitive person and I want to win, but I’m more disappointed in the way we acted and the way we carried ourselves.
“That’s not what this program was built upon all these years. Really, my No. 1 goal is to carry on that tradition that we play hard, we act right and we do the right things on and off the floor. We just didn’t do that tonight.”
Both technicals drained the Hawks.
The Hawks (3-7) trailed 28-21 with 7:30 remaining in the first half when Jamuarie Coakley swatted away a slip pass and turned the steal into a fastbreak dunk for Moore. Instead of turning and running back to play defense, Moore circled toward Maryville defender Ari Jackson in front of one of the officials and the Maryville bench, resulting in the technical for taunting.
With less than six minutes remaining in regulation, Kovacevic was fouled on a drive to the basket down the left side of the lane. After missing the first free throw – the ball hit the front of the rim and caromed back to him – Kovacevic threw the ball to the baseline official with some words.
Whatever he said drew the technical foul.
“We can’t have that,” Hellenthal said. “We have to expect more of ourselves.”
The Hawks expect more of their defense, too.
Long hit a jumper on the Saints’ opening possession, then proceeded to hit five consecutive 3-pointers to boost Maryville to a 28-21 lead. The Hawks trailed 42-39 at halftime as Long scored 24 points in the first half and the Saints shot 45.2 percent from the field and 53.3 from 3-point range.
“It looked like the first couple games of the year for us defensively,” Hellenthal said. “They got us spread out. We just didn’t have any answer. We talked about not letting Owen Long get going early, and he did.”
Long finished with 35 points as the Saints had four players in double figures. Jack Youmans led four Hawks in double figures with 18 points, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range.
The Hawks have yet to win back-to-back games this season.
“Part of a winning culture is being able to handle success,” Hellenthal said. “I’ve been on these guys for several days that this is a good basketball team. They’re dangerous. They have scorers. You have to exceed the level you played at on Saturday to win it on Thursday. We never did that.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about discipline. We weren’t disciplined tonight.”