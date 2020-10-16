HERMANN, Mo. — It took the Monroe City football program until the middle of the week to secure an opponent to replace quarantined Clark County for Friday night’s game.
It didn’t take nearly as long to score.
Facing second and 3 from their own 37-yard line, Panthers wide receiver Logan Buhlig lined up wide to the left side of the formation with the Hermann defensive back playing off him. When the cornerback came at him on the snap, Buhlig juked him to the outside, beat him deep and caught a pass from Monroe City quarterback Kyle Hays in stride for a 63-yard touchdown.
A 6-0 lead just 25 seconds into the game turned into a 52-32 victory.
“On the second play of the game, I heard 27 boot-leg pass call, and that is my play, so I had to catch it and I had to make a touchdown. I ran as fast as I ever have,” Buhlig said. “The defensive back was coming straight at me and I just took a jab to the right. It was just a perfect pass.”
Monroe City coach David Kirby said his team played great game in the first half.
“They were playing their secondary up, and they were trying to play the run,” Kirby said of the Hermann defense on Buhlig’s touchdown. “We had seen some films where they played other run heavy teams, so we decided to take a shot and it worked out.”
Hermann answered with a 10-play,, 62-yard drive to tie the game at 6 with 8:50 left in the first quarter, missing an extra point wide right after a bad snap.
Then, more fireworks. Hays took a reverse on the ensuring kickoff at the 18-yard line, set up his blockers and returned the kick to the Hermann 14-yard line. It took Monroe City six plays for Hays to take a quarterback sneak into the middle of the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown and a 12-6 lead.
After holding the Bearcats on the next series, the Panthers took over at their own 42-yard line with 2:05 left in the quarter. Monroe City put together an 11-play drive, capped by a Joshua Talton 2-yard touchdown run. Hays connected with Buhlig on a pass for the two-point conversion for a 20-6 lead.
On the next series, Hermann grabbed a first down on a fourth-down and inches, before Talton made the play of the game.
Talton lined up wide and shot past a blocker. As Hermann quarterback Parker Anderson turned to pitch the ball to a running back, Talton grabbed it out of midair and raced 45 yards for a Monroe City touchdown. With a successful two-point conversion, Monroe City took a 28-6 lead.
“Coach told to me to get outside the wingback and I did. I jived at the quarterback and tipped the pitchout,” Talton said. “Coach put us in the right position. I was surprised I even caught it. I got lucky I guess.”
Monroe City had yet another huge play in the first half. On fourth and 9 from the Panthers’ 36-yard line, Buhlig lined up for a punt. The rugby-style kicker took a step to his right to kick, but saw a huge hole, pulled the ball down and ran 41 yards to the Hermann 20-yard line.
It took the Panthers three plays for a Ceaton Pennewell 8-yard touchdown run and a 36-12 lead at halftime.
Then came the second half. The Panthers almost allowed Hermann back in the game. The Bearcats scored two touchdowns within two minutes midway through the fourth quarter, trimming the deficit to 44-32 with 4:23 left.
“That second half, goodness. They adjusted their defense, and our line missed some key blocks,” Kirby said. “That it on me because I coach the line. I have to get that group better so we can play a complete game.”
Monroe City (6-2) hosts Highland in the final regular season game at 7 p.m. next Friday at Lankford Field.