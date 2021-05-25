PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra baseball team continually sidestepped danger Tuesday.
Columbia Father Tolton did the same.
So it made sense they needed extra innings to figure out who was advancing to the Class 3 state quarterfinals.
After the Panthers plated a run in the top of the 10th inning to take the lead, the Trailblazers answered in the bottom of the frame with a pair of runs and walked off with a 5-4 victory at Flower City Park. Palmyra ends its season with a 17-10 record, while Father Tolton advances to face Elsberry on Thursday.
The Trailblazers struck first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning against Clarence Cannon Conference Player of the Year Bennett Stice. But the Panthers right-hander got out of the jam by stranding runners at second and third.
Palmyra left the bases loaded in the third inning and had just one hit through five innings – an Alex Loman single. In the sixth inning, however, the Panthers put together a rally. Nolyn Richards hit a two-run single and they executed a squeeze play to take a 3-2 lead.
Stice was pulled in the bottom of the sixth because he reached his pitch limit, and Father Tolton scored the tying run. Neither team scored in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
Palmyra left the bases loaded in the top of the eighth and did nothing with a two-out single in the ninth. Meanwhile, Father Tolton got a runner to third base with one out in the ninth, but he was left stranded there.
In the 10th, Palmyra’s Adam Goodwin delivered an RBI triple for a 4-3 lead. The Panthers simply couldn’t escape danger one final time.