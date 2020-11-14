QUINCY
Silas Crisler’s description of the year 2020 is quite apropos.
“Eye-opening,” he called it.
Life-changing, too.
Crisler is one of 13 new faces on the Quincy University men’s basketball team’s roster and one of five transfers with previous collegiate experience. But he is the only one who got married during a global pandemic, moved he and his wife to a new city and learned what it’s like to go home to your most supportive companion every night.
So eye-opening indeed.
“It was crazy to do so many things in a row, so many life-altering changes,” Crisler said. “Quincy has been good for us.”
It’s why, in the midst of a battle against the coronavirus that sidelined the Hawks for a majority of the first two weeks of practice, Crisler is genuinely excited to talk about his new marital status and this new journey he’s taking.
“It’s been difficult, but it’s been fun as well,” Crisler said. “My wife and I enjoy everything about Quincy, and it’s really a family-knit community. It’s enjoyable to walk into somewhere and people know who you are. It’s been nice.”
It’s the kind of atmosphere Crisler wanted when he decided to leave Lubbock Christian College.
The 6-foot-3 shooting guard redshirted at Lubbock Christian during the 2017-18 season and averaged 19.6 minutes, 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 29 games as a redshirt freshman in 2018-19, while shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range.
Last winter, he averaged 15.6 minutes, 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 29 games, while hitting 28 3-pointers. However, his minutes were like a yo-yo and he discovered the fit wasn’t right.
He believes he’s found the right connection here.
“I enjoy working with (QU assistant coach Zach) Durkee a lot,” Crisler said. “He was a shooter in college. He’s been teaching me a lot. Today, I was struggling with my shooting, but he reminded me, ‘Hey, you hit the one that mattered.’ I just keep shooting and getting better. It’s been nice to be in a place that’s pushing me.”
It’s a place where camaraderie is valued as well.
“Guys have made a bigger emphasis to get to know each other better through it, making sure everybody is doing alright through COVID and shutdowns and all of that stuff,” Crisler said. “It’s been nice to know everyone is looking out for each other.”
They’re demanding a lot from each other, too.
“I like how everyone is together,” Crisler said. “We can push each other and no one gets their feelings hurt. It’s really unique because we’re a lot of new guys, a lot of new faces. That’s hard to build someone pushing someone else and them not getting their feelings hurt.
“It’s really nice. If someone’s not bringing their best, we can call them out. We can push them. And I like how everyone here brings something different to the game and it all works together.”
It’s eased what could have been a trying transition.
Crisler decided to get his release from his scholarship at Lubbock Christian in March, signed with the Hawks in May and married Maddi Chitsey in early August.
“Lubbock had a venue that was allowing normal things,” Crisler said. “It was nice to have a regular atmosphere in the middle of COVID.”
Then came the move to Quincy as their two worlds became one. Crisler is from South Carolina, while Chitsey-Crisler is from Wall, Texas.
“Now we’re in Illinois,” Crisler said with a chuckle.
A former Lubbock Christian All-American basketball player, Chitsey-Crisler was one of nine finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award, which honors student-athletes for their outstanding achievements in academics, athletics, community service and leadership.
She was the Lone Star Conference’s Academic Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year as a senior and will begin studying nursing at the Blessing-Rieman School of Nursing in January.
More importantly, she was an advisor and confidant during Crisler’s search for the right school.
“When I made the decision to transfer, it was her pushing me,” Crisler said. “I didn’t really know what to do. I knew I was going to marry her, and I had just proposed a couple of weeks before. Now here I was looking to transfer. She was the one pushing me, helping me look, going on the Zoom calls with me.
“Having her really being part of the whole process was really nice, to have someone there by my side the whole time.”
She’s there constantly now.
“It’s nice to go home and go talk basketball and she knows what she’s talking about,” Crisler said.
It’s even better to have basketball, at least for the time being.
No one can be sure which Great Lakes Valley Conference games will be played or which ones will be lost to the pandemic. For now, the Hawks are preparing to travel to Illinois-Springfield on November 27 for the season opener.
“We have to keep improving and getting better,” Crisler said. “There’s a lot to be worked on. From where we were two weeks ago, we’re so much better where we are now.”
From where he was six months ago to where he is now, Crisler is in a better place, too, in every aspect possible.
“I’m loving it here,” he said.