QUINCY — It didn’t happen by design.
But in the first half of the first game of the season, three freshmen were on the floor at the same time for the Quincy Blue Devils.
Rookie Bradley Longcor III started the game while newcomers Keshaun Thomas and Dominique Clay came off the bench during the Thanksgiving night opener.
It was a sign of things to come. Very good things.
The fabulous freshmen have played key roles during a magical winter for the Quincy High School boys’ basketball team.
The freshmen are part of a strong Blue Devil team that captured the Western Big Six championship and will take a 25-5 record into Friday’s regional final against O’Fallon.
They occupy three of the top six spots among all-time freshman scorers in Quincy High history.
“It’s been a really fun group to coach,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “They love the game and they’ve really improved throughout the season. It’s been a fun ride with them.”
Longcor, a multi-talented 6-foot-1 guard, is an excellent ballhandler and passer who also has been effective shooting from long range.
He’s delivered an abundance of clutch plays in big games. He has been Quincy’s Robin to the team’s Batman, senior standout Jeremiah Talton.
Longcor is the leader of the talented freshman class.
“We’ve always had great chemistry – we’ve been playing together since second grade,” Longcor said. “We’ve had a lot of success growing up and now we’re bringing it to this level. We know what it takes to excel.”
When Talton has been double-teamed or has landed in foul trouble, Longcor has stepped up for QHS.
Longcor is the leading freshman scorer, by far, in Quincy’s storied hoops history. He has scored 402 points this winter while averaging 13.4 points per game.
Thomas, a powerful 6-foot-5 forward, has been a force all season. He has scored in double digits in his last two games.
He made his first start and scored 10 points in Tuesday’s regional opener against Edwardsville.
Thomas came up huge in the regular-season finale against Galesburg. He played the entire second half and scored his team’s first nine points of the fourth quarter with dominant play in the paint.
Thomas has scored 185 points this season, the fourth-best total for a Quincy freshman. He averages 6.4 points and 5 rebounds per game.
“I’ve been working hard and getting more minutes as the season has gone along,” Thomas said. “I know I need to keep progressing and improving. I will do whatever they ask me to do to help our team have success.”
Clay, a 6-2 guard, has been an effective weapon from 3-point range.
He scorched the nets for four consecutive 3-pointers in his team’s home win over state-ranked Moline in December.
Clay, Longcor and Thomas combined for 43 points in a 63-49 win over the Maroons.
Clay has scored 120 points this season, good for sixth place on the all-time freshman list at QHS.
He averages 4.1 points per game and shoots 43 percent from 3-point range.
“We live for this,” Clay said. “We love to play ball and this season has been a blast. Coach Douglas has asked us to play key roles as freshmen, and we just go out and try to contribute.”
Clay also has had a superb season while playing full-time on the Blue Devil sophomore team.
Guard Kamren Wires is another freshman who is part of the talented class of newcomers. He has appeared in 12 varsity games.
“We’re a really close-knit group who has been playing together a long time,” Wires said. “We’ve had a lot of success coming up through the ranks and it has carried over into high school.”
Of the four Quincy freshmen on varsity, only one has celebrated his 15th birthday. The other three are just 14 years old.
But that hasn’t stopped them from battling 17- and 18-year-old juniors and seniors at the varsity level.
“Our coaches and teammates have faith in us and trust in us even though we’re freshmen,” Thomas said. “They believe in us, and we believe in ourselves. Their support has really helped us have success. It’s been a great experience.”
Longcor said he and his classmates have embraced the challenge this season.
“The coaches gave us an opportunity on varsity and we obviously wanted to take advantage of it,” he said. “We don’t think about how young we are, we just go out and hoop. This is what we’ve done our whole lives.”
The chemistry they have developed on the court is directly related to how the young group interacts off the court.
“We’re good friends with a tight bond,” Longcor said “We’re always together. We have a lot of fun and we enjoy being around each other.”
The freshmen will continue to be relied on as Quincy hopes to make a deep run in the postseason.
“They thrive on competition and that’s why they are on the floor at such a young age,” Douglas said. “It is very rare, seeing kids this young making an impact on the varsity. But it’s a special group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.