HANNIBAL, Mo. — Bella Falconer had the golden foot for the Hannibal girls soccer team on Tuesday evening, scoring five goals as the Pirates defeated Moberly 8-0 at Veterans Soccer Complex.
"She did a nice job of finishing," Hannibal coach Eric Hill said. "There were a couple of (goals) there that were a lot of what she did. There were a couple of them where Katie Greening sent some good balls in as well."
Greening put the Pirates on the board first with a penalty kick goal just five minutes into the game.
Within the next four minutes, Hannibal (10-4) upped its lead to 3-0 after Falconer scored her first two goals.
"The girls just came out and played really well," Hill said. "Offensively, they got things going right away. The couple of times they had to defend, I felt the defense stepped up and snuffed things out pretty quickly."
Falconer scored her third goal with 22 minutes remaining in the first half and added her fourth goal less than four minutes later. Falconer's fifth and final goal came with seven minutes remaining in the first half.
Greening closed out the first half with her second goal to give Hannibal a 7-0 lead.
Hill credited the offensive attack for keeping the pressure off of the defense and goalkeeper Sydney Hart.
"It enables them to be more organized," Hill said. "They can see how the flow of the game is going and step up in our half of the field and get involved that way."
Hannibal has now won 10 out of its last 11 games, with its only loss coming in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Quincy Notre Dame last Friday.
Hill said Hannibal is playing with more confidence after hanging tough with the Raiders, who the Pirates have never defeated as a program.
"We are into a routine by now," Hill said. "We know we generally have about a practice or two and then another game. We will get our touches on the ball and come out ready to go."