QUINCY — The Quincy High School football team struggled out of the gates in its Western Big Six Conference matchup with Sterling on Friday night at Flinn Stadium.
Midway through the second quarter, the Golden Warriors had run 37 plays to the Blue Devils’ eight, and Kael Ryan’s 6-yard touchdown run on a fourth and 1 play put Sterling ahead 21-0 with 4:36 remaining before halftime.
QHS gave a better effort after falling behind three scores, particularly in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the gap as the Golden Warriors pulled off a 28-7 victory.
“We kind of preached all week that we had to get off to a good start because, look towards the third quarter and fourth quarter and how good of defense they played against us,” Sterling coach Jonathan Schlemmer said. “We needed that early, so I was really proud of the way our kids got off the bus. We were able to, really in all three phases, be good early.”
The Blue Devils (1-2, 1-2 WB6) hadn’t gained a first down until Jack Rupert caught a 34-yard pass from brother Quinn Rupert on the first play of the ensuing drive after Sterling (3-0, 3-0 WB6) took a 21-0 lead. Jack Rupert then finished off the drive with a high-pointing, toe-tapping catch on the sideline to put QHS on the board with less than a minute remaining before halftime.
“We like our corner a lot but it was a good ball from (Quinn Rupert) and a great catch from (Jack Rupert) and they had another one in the end zone,” Schlemmer said. “Sometimes good offense is really hard to defend.”
That play lit a fire under the Blue Devils, and they played significantly better in the second half.
After allowing the Golden Warriors to rack up 169 rushing yards on 32 carries in the first half, QHS held Sterling to 119 rushing yards on 27 totes in the second half. Blue Devils coach Rick Little said an adjustment to the defensive scheme at halftime helped to limit Sterling’s rushing attack.
“One of the things we started noticing is we had every gap filled, but they started to bounce it a little bit,” Little said. “Our outside backers did a better job of being conscience of that. The defensive line played well, they did a good job of taking on double teams and the linebackers filling.”
The third quarter was a struggle offensively, with the two squads combining for six punts and three turnovers. The Golden Warriors finally built some momentum on their final drive of the quarter, eventually taking the ball 66 yards in five minutes with Ryan scoring the last of his three touchdowns on the day to put Sterling ahead 28-7 with just under 10 minutes remaining.
“It was a two score game and they had the ball back to make it a one score game a few times,” Schlemmer said. “Our defense just kept stepping up and getting off the field over and over again, so that was huge for our defense.”
David Tessmann led the Golden Warriors with 106 rushing yards on 16 carries and Jashawn Howard had 97 yards on 12 totes, including 70 yards in the second half. Sterling’s defense was also active in the backfield all night, sacking Quinn Rupert seven times and forcing two fumbles.
Quinn Rupert got the start behind center with Tate Meyer — who started the first two games for the Blue Devils — sidelined with a knee injury. It was a tough night for the QHS senior, with Rupert completing just 10 of 29 passes for 107 yards, but given the circumstances and the team they were facing, Little couldn’t expect much more from Rupert’s first start.
“To Quinn’s credit, if there is a kid who is going to accept that challenge and play offense and defense, it’s him,” Little said.
Rupert also dealt with a nagging injury to his right leg throughout the night, but he never missed an offensive snap.
“He just kept coming back. He would love to have some throws back, but he will continue to get better,” Little said. “I’m proud of him. That’s a tough first start as well. He did a good job in Tate’s absence.”
After getting blown out by Galesburg 46-17 a week ago, Little was also proud of how his team continued to fight against a tough Sterling squad and kept themselves in the game.
“We don’t play for the moral victories, but I think you do have to respect your opponent,” Little said. “We have a ton of respect for who they are and the type of team they have this year, so I’m very proud of our effort and proud of the way they handled adversity this week.”