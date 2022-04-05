QUINCY — Sage Stratton is a baby-faced, braces-wearing freshman.
But she plays like a battle-tested senior.
The scrappy Stratton supplied an early spark, scoring two first-half goals to boost Quincy Notre Dame to a 2-0 victory over Hannibal in girls’ soccer play.
The Lady Raiders remained unbeaten with the triumph Tuesday afternoon at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“Any time you can score early like that is nice,” Notre Dame coach Mark Longo said. “Sage really set the tone for us. She has a great work ethic and a strong desire to win. She was all over the field for us.”
Quincy Notre Dame improved to 5-0-3. Hannibal dropped to 6-3 overall.
“We didn’t get a lot of scoring opportunities, but I thought we played well against a good opponent,” Pirates coach Eric Hill said. “They kept the pressure on after the first goal and were able to score another one.
“Playing a team of this caliber will challenge us and help us in the long run. We saw some good things and we will try to build on that.”
Stratton started the scoring by connecting on a long shot that sailed over the defense and past the goalkeeper with 12 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half.
“I was open, and I just decided to take the shot,” said Stratton, a midfielder who had just one goal before Tuesday. “I don’t get many of these shots and I just let it fly to see what would happen.”
Two minutes later, Stratton happened again. She converted from close range to put the Lady Raiders up 2-0.
“It was a great cross by Annie Eaton,” she said. “I saw the ball rolling free and I was able to make a play on it.”
The fast start was significant for a QND team that has been locked in numerous close games against tough competition.
“It was great to score those early goals,” Stratton said. “It built some momentum. And it gave us the confidence to keep going and keep pushing.”
Notre Dame downed a strong opponent for the second straight night. QND earned a hard-fought 1-0 win at Quincy High on Monday night.
Sophomore goalkeeper Addison Van Hecke pitched her second straight shutout for the Lady Raiders.
“Our defense has played really well in front of me and that makes everything much easier,” Van Hecke said. “It relieved a little bit of the nerves and took some of the pressure off when we scored those two goals. This team is really starting to blend well together.”
Longo is impressed with Van Hecke’s progression.
“Addison is playing with a lot of confidence,” Longo said. “She came out and took charge. She’s coming along well.”
Notre Dame is scheduled to play host to Monmouth on Thursday.
“Our team keeps making improvements, and that’s a good sign,” Stratton said. “We have a lot of freshmen, and we are getting more comfortable playing with the older girls on the team. Everything is really coming together for us.”
