MONROE CITY, Mo. — The South Shelby girls basketball team came out firing and put Palmyra in a big hole early in the semifinals of the Monroe City Tournament on Thursday.
Second-seeded South Shelby connected with five threes in the first quarter to sprint out to a 23-5 lead, which helped carry the Ladybirds to a 58-33 win over the third-seeded Palmyra.
“Defensively, we probably came out the wrong way,” Palmyra coach Alex Brandenburg said. “(South Shelby) hit five three’s in the first quarter and that’s tough to overcome no matter who you are.”
Palmyra was also missing two starters, junior Jansen Juette and senior Grace Krigbaum.
“These girls know with a season like this season, anybody could be having a day and we got to be ready at all times,” Brandenburg said. “They know and they don’t want to make excuses for anything.”
South Shelby (3-1) moves on to face Monroe City in the tournament finals on Saturday at 5 p.m., while Palmyra (1-1) will play Mark Twain for third place on Friday at 5 p.m.
While their shooting was great, connecting on nine total 3-pointers in the contest, South Shelby coach Luke O’Laughlin thought his team did a good job of rebounding and playing defense as well.
“That’s what we do and we try to do a good job of it,” O’Laughlin said. “I thought that was something we could take advantage of tonight, and I thought the girls did a good job of it.”
Defensively, Palmyra had a difficult time stopping South Shelby sophomore Miranda Patterson and junior Emma Dovin.
Patterson scored a team-high 22 points and Dovin followed with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
O’Laughlin was of course thrilled with the makes, but he wants his girls to be a little more selective with their outside shooting.
“We shot the ball well,” O’Laughlin said. “We hit several from out there, but we had to shoot a lot of them. So you have to make a lot of them to make up for that many attempts out there.”
Palmyra had its best offensive output in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Ladybirds by a 14-11 margin; but it was too little, too late.
Palmyra sophomore Abbey Redd and senior Rylie McKinney tied for the team lead with six points.
“I love the way our girls play from start to finish,” Brandenburg said. “Some teams would give up a big run like that to start the game and wouldn’t be able to bounce back. We kept fighting to the final horn.”