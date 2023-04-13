Evan Harsell.JPG

Pirates left-hander Evan Harsell winds up in his delivery during Wednesday's game against Quincy High School at Veterans Baseball Field. Harsell was the starting pitcher in Thursday's game against Holt.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- After a dramatic, 10-inning home win against Quincy High School on Wednesday, the Pirates of Hannibal High School were back at Veterans Baseball Field hosting the Holt Indians.

Hannibal was unable to keep its momentum and make it three wins in a row, falling to Holt 5-1 on Thursday.

