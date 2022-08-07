QUINCY – Through a season filled with roster moves, Andrew Fay has been with the Quincy Gems since Day 1.
All season, the Culver-Stockton product has shown up in big situations for Quincy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 7, 2022 @ 11:17 pm
QUINCY – Through a season filled with roster moves, Andrew Fay has been with the Quincy Gems since Day 1.
All season, the Culver-Stockton product has shown up in big situations for Quincy.
And Sunday night was no exception.
Fay blasted a three-run homer in the sixth inning to help the Gems win the Great River Division championship in a 6-3 win over the Normal CornBelters at QU Stadium.
With the victory, Quincy advances to the Western Conference championship and will play at Alton on Tuesday.
“We just never go away,” Gems manager Brad Gyorkos said. “I came over and told (Fay) to be a dude and he said that's what he does. I trust Andrew Fay more than I trust a lot of people. I was going to let him swing no matter what, you trust guys like that.”
Fay was faced with a full count before his home run, a situation the outfielder says he’s comfortable with. Finding a mistake from his opposing pitcher and riding the energy from the home crowd, Fay was able to hit the ball over the right-field fence.
Although Fay provided the game’s biggest heroics Sunday night, he also credited his teammates for the victory.
Quincy totaled 10 hits on the night, good for every Gem to garner a hit. Quincy University alum Dayson Croes also extended his hitting streak to 18 games.
“I thought it was a great night,” Fay said. “We had a great pitcher on the mound, everybody stayed pretty calm, honestly, just trying to get runs across the board.”
Fay’s homer was preceded by an RBI single by QU player Logan Voth to contribute to the four-run sixth. Lucas Loos and Jayden Shafer also knocked in runs with a solo shot in the second and an RBI single in the fourth, respectively.
Quincy overcame a 3-1 deficit after the CornBelters scored once in the third and twice in the fourth. Normal went on to go scoreless the rest of the game with Quincy starter Luc Fladda on the mound for eight innings.
The Oklahoma Sooner struck out six batters and allowed just three hits to earn his fourth win on the mound this season.
“We knew he was our best arm, especially for a game like today that we needed him to do what he did,” Gyorkos said. “I’m not surprised.”
The Gems will head into another do-or-die game Tuesday night on the road against the Alton River Dragons. Alton defeated Springfield for the Prairie Land Division title Sunday night.
As the Gems eye the Prospect League championship, Gyorkos says he feels good going into the Western Conference championship.
“We got a day off tomorrow so we’re going to get some rest and then we’re going to get back at it,” Gyorkos said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.