QUINCY — The small kitchen that is part of the suite Dayson Croes shares in Quincy University’s Student Living Center affords him the opportunity to dabble with cooking some of the dishes which remind him of home.
Arroz con pollo tops that list.
“It has sauce to it and some seasoning to it,” said Croes, a native of the Caribbean island nation of Aruba. “You mix it all together. That’s my favorite food back home. I definitely recommend it.”
He just can’t make it the way anyone in Aruba does.
“I try,” Croes said. “A lot of the spices we use back home you don’t find here.”
And to be clear, it’s not the same dish as the arroz con pollo found on the menus of local Mexican restaurants.
“Completely different,” Croes said.
So he must wait until he returns to the Caribbean to have the authentic version. In the meantime, he will cook whatever curbs his appetite while continuing to feast on opposing pitching.
The Quincy University starting third baseman is hitting .488 at the season’s midpoint, leading the Great Lakes Valley Conference in batting average and ranking among the top 25 hitters in NCAA Division II. He also tops the league in total bases and RBIs, while ranking second in doubles.
He’s struck out just five times in 93 plate appearances and continually aggravates pitchers by working deep into the count.
“The results are one thing, but the consistent at-bats are another,” QU coach Josh Rabe said. “He’s just a tough out. Every time, he competes in the box. He’s got a good two-strike approach. He’s tough. He’s a tough at-bat, and the pitcher has to work to get him out.
“Sometimes, that’s better than the hit. He’s got a good feel for when to be aggressive and when not to be aggressive early in the count. It’s been fun to watch.”
It’s made one of the toughest outs in a lineup full of tough outs.
In his last six games – all victories for the Hawks – Croes is hitting .750 (18 for 24) with 14 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs.
“Not too bad for a guy I never saw play before coming here,” Rabe said.
Rabe was sitting at a high school state tournament in June 2019 when he struck up a conversation with an assistant coach from Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa. Off the cuff and expecting no response, Rabe asked if the coach happened to have a third baseman who could hit and was still looking for a home.
Imagine Rabe’s surprise when the answer was “Yes.”
But there had to be a drawback, right?
Not really. Croes’ grades were solid, he’s fluent in four languages and he hit better than .400 as a freshman at the junior college level. If there had been any concerns in the recruiting process, it revolved around the Achilles’ tendon injury he suffered in the fall of 2018. Croes worked his way back into the lineup by the spring and hit better than .300 over the second half of the season.
“I called him right there,” Rabe said. “I went up in the concourse and called him. I told him, ‘Just come look. We’re an hour and 15 minutes away from Burlington. Why wouldn’t you come look?’”
Well, the day Rabe called, Croes was planning to sign with an NAIA school in Oklahoma.
Slightly reluctant, he waited.
“So we brought him down and we were walking him around and he started taking pictures,” Rabe said.
That’s a good sign, Rabe thought. Croes was sending them to his family in Aruba.
“It was like a day later when he was like, ‘I’m good,’” Rabe said. “And we signed him.”
He’s been on top of the baseball ever since.
Croes collected at least one hit in 12 of the 13 games he played in 2020 before the season was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The lengthy delay until the 2021 season began didn’t curtail his hot streak. He has a hit in 18 of the Hawks’ 20 games so far.
“It’s a blast right now,” Croes said. “Especially after last year and having it taken away from us, you learn not to take things for granted. It’s fun, every single second of it. Being around the guys, competing every weekend, going to practice, it’s all just so much fun right now.”
How could it not be? It’s the game he’s been playing all of his life.
Croes’ father, Fano, played in the Montreal Expos organization and played alongside Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero in the Dominican Republic Professional League, a six-team winter league that attracts big league hopefuls and a wealth of talent.
Fano introduced his son to baseball when he was just 3 years old.
“Growing up, there were a lot of swings outside every day,” Croes said. “I was born into it.”
He learned from his father, his family and so many others to respect the nuances of the game and appreciate all the doors it can open. It’s leading him to a college education and potentially a shot at professional baseball, especially with his quick hands allowing him to handle nearly any pitch.
“I try to keep everything simple and trust my approach,” Croes said.
And he trusts the game will lead him home someday soon, too.
“I miss my family the most,” said Croes, whose family religiously watches the livestream of QU games. “They’ve always been everywhere with me. That was the toughest part of coming to college here, being away from them for so long.
“I use that as motivation every day, to wake and work harder because, at the end of the day, I’m doing this for them.”