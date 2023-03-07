QUINCY -- John Wood prides itself on fighting back against adversity and did just that in game one of Tuesday's doubleheader against Black Hawk College-Moline at Quincy University Stadium.
Early on, the Blazers responded to falling behind twice and being tied up once to take a 8-6 win over the Braves in the opener.
"We like to break the game down into three categories -- aggressors, responders and competitors," said Blazers head coach Adam Hightower. "So when somebody punches u in the mouth, we are going to try to respond the right way. I thought we did a really good job of that today."
John Wood came away with a clean sweep of the twin bill, winning the second game 3-0 to take a four-game winning streak to a weeklong break in the schedule.
"It feels really good," Hightower said. "Black Hawk is a good ball club. They are very talented and very fundamentally sound. They are going to win a bunch of games this year and those are two big wins for sure."
John Wood third baseman Juan Martin brought the thump, going 3-for-3 at the plate and getting three RBIs. He also had a sacrifice bunt that put runners on second and third to kickstart a Blazers rally.
Martin was awarded Player of the Game for John Wood for his efforts.
The big turning point for John Wood was the third inning when the Blazers scored four runs to re-take the lead for good after the Braves took a 3-2 lead in the top half of the frame.
"It's good if you can score in bunches," Hightower said. "Usually if you put up eight runs in the game, you are not scoring one an inning. So we got to have a big inning somewhere and we broke through right there."
Blazers right-hander Caio Araujo got the start on the mound in the first game, earning the win after scattering three runs across four innings.
"I thought he pitched it really well," Hightower said. "The umpire had a fair zone, but it was a tight zone. So he threw a lot of quality pitches that maybe missed a little bit. He kept competing and kept us around. I thought he did a really good job."
John Wood right-hander Juan CWu came in and pitched the final three innings in relief. He pitched two scoreless innings before a three-run seventh inning.
The Blazers had a five-run lead going into the seventh, with Black Hawk benefiting from a John Wood error.
"Juan CWu did a heck of a job overcoming a bit of adversity," Hightower said. "He gave up a double, but I think we made an error behind him to not help him out very much. He did a really solid job."
John Wood (13-3) will be back in action on Tuesday, March 14, traveling to face State Fair Community College for a doubleheader. The first game will begin at 1 p.m. with the second game to follow.
"We are actually going to have a couple of off days," Hightower said. "We've been grinding it out for a little bit now. We are going to try to keep our pitchers active, but we are going to take a couple of days off, reset and get ready for Tuesday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.