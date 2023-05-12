BARRY, Ill. -- Barry Western entered its last home game and final regular season game of the year looking to have a little fun.
Pittsfield threw a wrench into that fun early on, but the Wildcats clawed back for a 11-4 win over the Saukees on 'Fill the Hill' day that saw Western players wearing several different jerseys.
"The girls went through the lineup and saw the pitcher a couple of times," said Western head coach John Skirvin. 'They were able to make adjustments and they started to hit the ball hard."
Pittsfield was able to score one run in the first inning and two in the second without getting a hit, capitalizing on six walks and several wild pitches by Wildcats pitcher Loryn White, who did not allow any hits in her two innings and struck out four in the circle.
Rebecca Neupauer led the first inning off with a walk, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on another wild pitch.
Kelsey Freesmyer walked with the bases loaded in the second inning to score Ella Constable and Carlee Constable later scored on a wild pitch.
"None of those runs were off of hits," said Pittsfield head coach Kristi Heafner. "We were doing well against the first pitcher, but we just couldn't see the ball when they switched pitchers in the third inning."
That's when Skylar Bainter took over in the circle for the Wildcats.
Bainter would pitch five innings in relief with six strikeout to get the win, limiting the Saukees to just two walks, one hit and one earned run.
"(Bainter pitched last night) and we talked to here before the game to see how she felt," Skirvin said. "Of course she wanted this one too. We had Loryn starting out. She didn't do bad, but she had a little trouble finding it early on. When we came out for the third inning, Skylar said she was ready and I said it's yours. She took it and ran with it."
Carlee Constable got six straight outs to start off the game for Pittsfield, but ran into trouble in the third inning.
Emma Dixon led the third off with a single and was later driven in by Paige Wombles, with Bainter hitting a two-run home run in the next at bat to tie the game at 3-3.
The Wildcats exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning, with key hits including a two-RBI double by White and solo home runs by Wombles and a second one by Bainter.
"We've got hitter all the way through," Skirvin said. "We don't have a soft spot in there. We have hitters all up and down the lineup. Seven of our nine girls have multiple home runs, so we have a lot of pop in the lineup. Anyone of those girls can hit it out at any time."
Carlee Constable was pulled after Bainter's second home run and was the losing pitcher after going four innings with no strikeouts and allowing two walks, five hits and five earned runs.
Freesmyer would pitch a third of an inning in relief and allowed five runs, while Jaynee Heafner would pitch the remaining 1.2 innings.
"Carlee Constable did a great job," Heafner said. "I think today we were hitting spots and we just weren't getting calls. You have to find where the umpire is calling strikes and we just struggled with that today."
Neupauer hit a one-out triple in the seventh inning and would later by driven in on a sacrifice fly from Freesmyer.
Neupauer went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base, triple and two runs.
"(Neupauer) had a triple down the right field line and she's got a lot of speed," Heafner said. "So I felt something that's a double for someone else is a triple of home run for her. She's at the front of our lineup and she usually gets us started moving along."
Bainter went 3-for-4 with two runs, two home runs and four RBIs.
Wombles went 2-for-3 with two runs, a home run and three RBIs.
Pittsfield (12-16) will face Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-20) in the opening round of the Class 1A Springfield Sacred Heart Regional at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
"They are comparable to us," Heafner said. "We have not played against them, but I'm looking forward to a good game. You never know in the postseason. We are the No. 9 seed and they are the No. 8 seed. Anything could happen."
Barry Western (15-6-1) will face Southeastern (5-15) in the semifinals of the Class 1A Mt. Sterling (Brown County) Regional at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We are just going to keep doing what we are doing right now," Skirvin said. "We are hitting the ball hard. We are hitting it all over the ball field. We've got girls who are laying down bunts for us, so we are going to keep doing what we are doing and hopefully it's going to carry us through next week."
