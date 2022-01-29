QUINCY — Meet Grayson Cook.
He’s a baseball standout and an all-conference soccer goalie.
He’s also an aspiring bodybuilder who recently dead lifted 500 pounds.
And he excels in the classroom with a 4.0 grade-point average.
But the Quincy High School senior is best known for something else – his exploits on the basketball court.
He won’t score any points or grab any rebounds, but Cook still plays an important role.
He’s the Blue Devil mascot.
And he’s the focal point of one of the most spectacular pregame shows you will ever see.
“Grayson has been consistently great in his role as our Blue Devil,” QHS boys’ basketball coach Andy Douglas said. “He came in with a lot of enthusiasm and it has shown every night. We gain energy off what he does.”
Cook is part of a long tradition of Blue Devil mascots that dates to the 1960s. The role typically goes to a senior.
Cook said he was one of eight students who were considered for the role of the Blue Devil this past fall.
The candidates were interviewed before going through an audition.
And then Cook was eventually called to QHS athletic director Matt McClelland’s office on a Monday.
“I remember my heart was racing when I was walking over there,” Cook said. “I was so nervous and anxious because this was something I really wanted. I was confident I was going to get it, but I still had a little bit of doubt.”
As Cook walked into the athletic office, the suspense quickly came to an end.
“Would you like to be the Blue Devil?” McClelland asked.
“Yes!” Cook responded enthusiastically.
“Then you’ve got the job,” McClelland said.
“Oh man, I was ecstatic,” Cook said. “The first time I went to a game here, my freshman year, I was so excited when I saw the pregame. It was unbelievable. Ever since that day, I wanted to be the mascot. My goal was to be the Blue Devil.”
One of the first people to congratulate Cook was the Quincy head coach.
“Coach Douglas shook my hand and said, ‘You’re part of the team now,’” Cook said. “That meant a lot to me.”
Cook said he prepared for this season by studying video of routines done by previous Quincy High mascots.
He was given two nights to practice his full routine at Blue Devil Gymnasium prior to the start of this boys’ basketball season.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Cook made his debut as the Blue Devil during Quincy High’s season opener, played before a packed house on Thanksgiving night.
Wearing a cape, tights, and a hood with horns – and carrying a three-pronged flaming trident – Cook dashed onto the floor for the first time.
And the crowd roared in approval.
“I was really nervous,” Cook said. “This is a lot different than playing baseball or soccer because I was part of a team. Being the mascot, all eyes are on me. It’s just me out there by myself with a flaming torch in my hand.
“It’s a whole different level of pressure to continue the mascot tradition here. But once I got out there in front of the fans, I had a huge adrenaline rush. I felt like I was on top of the world. It’s so much fun.”
Cook’s routine begins after the visiting team’s starters are introduced.
A fire marshal uses a torch to light the trident, or pitchfork, just before he heads onto the court.
Cook emerges from a tunnel near the home locker room. He then runs and yells before jumping onto the massive logo on the center of the court while accompanied by music from the QHS pep band.
Cook then sprints around the perimeter of the floor, using his left hand to pump up the fans.
He follows by high-stepping the length of the court, zipping past the cheerleaders and fans before slapping hands with students.
He then drops down on one knee to pump up the crowd again while waving his right arm.
Cook receives his loudest ovation next when he runs directly in front of the Quincy players and the raucous student section, and they erupt in cheers.
He completes the entire routine in just under a minute.
Quincy’s starting lineup is then announced and Cook fist-bumps each of the five players as they jog onto the court.
Mission accomplished.
Cook then turns and walks off the court as the lights come back on in the arena.
He is greeted by the fire marshal, who extinguishes the trident’s flame just before he exits the floor.
The pregame ritual certainly is unique. And is still wildly popular, even with fans who have witnessed it for years.
The mascot, and the fans, are back now after missing last season because of COVID.
And they’ve returned in a big way.
“It’s awesome when the Blue Devil first walks out there – he gives us all shivers and goosebumps,” said fellow senior Jeremiah Talton, Quincy’s best player. “He’s a great mascot and gets everybody hyped. He pumps us up and gives us extra motivation before our home games.”
The elaborate pregame experience energizes the home team and fans. It also was designed to create an environment that intimidates the opposing team.
Cook has now performed as the mascot for 10 Quincy home games.
“Knock on wood, I haven’t had anything go wrong,” he said, flashing a smile. “And we’ve won every home game but one this year. There is no home court advantage like there is at Quincy High.”
Cook and the Blue Devils have three regular season home games remaining this season.
“It’s been a blast doing this,” Cook said. “I absolutely love it. It’s everything I thought it would be – and more. Being the Blue Devil, it’s been an amazing experience.”
During his most recent game Tuesday night, Cook did his pregame routine before changing clothes and grabbing a seat in the front row of the QHS student section.
“Grayson brings the enthusiasm and hype to the Blue Devil role that it requires to get the crowd ready for a basketball game.” McClelland said. “He takes the role very seriously as he puts his entire being into the opening ceremony.”
The tradition of the Blue Devil mascot with the flaming pitchfork goes back several decades at Quincy High School.
“I remember seeing the pregame show with the mascot back when I was a kid in the 1990s,” Coach Douglas said. “It was awesome when I first saw the flames and everything. For me, it never gets old. It still gives me goosebumps.”
Cook feels the same way.
“It doesn’t get old,” he said. “Every time that torch lights up, you have a new level of excitement.”
