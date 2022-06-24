QUINCY -- He’s the youngest player on the field.
But he’s also one of the best.
Zack Stewart just graduated from high school, but the 18-year-old is already making a huge splash in a college wooden bat league.
The left-handed hitting Stewart blasted a two-run home run to give the Quincy Gems an early spark Friday night.
He followed by ripping a double on a night when Quincy rallied for a 6-5 Prospect League baseball win over the Alton River Dragons at QU Stadium.
“We’re having a lot of fun right now,” Stewart said. “When you win, it’s always more enjoyable. We are playing really well as a team and we proved that again tonight.”
The powerful 6-foot-2, 220-pound Stewart, from Lebanon, Mo., plans to play collegiately at Missouri State.
“Zack is a really good young player,” Quincy manager Brad Gyorkos said. “He keeps doing good things for us and I am super proud of him. He has a really bright future ahead of him.”
The Gems improved to 12-10 overall and continue to lead the Western Conference’s Great River Division.
Quincy has won three straight and will travel to Alton on Saturday.
“About a week ago, we didn’t really know who we were,” Gyorkos said. “We lost a game at home that we weren’t proud of him, but today we looked like a totally different team. We fought really hard and played really hard.”
The Gems appear to be finding their stride, and moving into first place has made a difference.
“It’s been big time for us,” Gyorkos said. “There are eight games left in the first half and if you win the first half you make the playoffs. For us, we need to play our style of baseball and let everything else take care of itself.”
Quincy right-hander Brayden Haug, who is from Alton, Ill., overcame a slow start Friday to turn in a solid starting performance.
The Gems trailed 5-4 before taking the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Gabe Swansen led off with a single, advanced to second and third on back-to-back wild pitches and raced home on Jonathan Latham’s sacrifice fly.
One batter later, Otto Jones delivered the eventual game winner on an RBI bloop single to short right field.
Quincy reliever Jax Howard issued two walks to start the ninth inning, but was bailed out by the defensive gem of the night.
Gems third baseman Nolan Wosman, who plays for Quincy University, gloved a hot smash off the bat of Marcus Heusohn.
Wosman jumped to his feet, ran over to touch third for a force out before firing across the diamond to complete a spectacular double play.
“That was an unbelievable play,” Gyorkos said. “Nolan, that dude just shows up every day and gets the job done.”
Howard then recorded a strikeout to end the game.
Stewart hammered a 1-0 pitch for his two-run home run in the third inning.
“I was ahead in the count,” he said. “I was looking for a fastball inside, I got what I wanted, and I took advantage of it. I was able to put a good swing on it.”
Stewart has enjoyed his time playing alongside and against players with college experience.
“It’s been amazing,” he said. “There is a lot of great competition in this league, and I couldn’t be more blessed to play here.”
