ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 14-2 run allowed the Rock Island Alleman volleyball team to take a commanding 19-8 lead over Quincy High School in the first set of the season opener on Tuesday night.
Blue Devils acting head coach Kate Brown called her second timeout of the set to give her girls a rest and relay a reminder to them as they attempted to start the comeback trail.
“I told them, ‘This is just like the drill we did in practice yesterday. The slip-and-slide where we are 20-20,’” Brown said. “We just kept pushing. We push the play, we push hard, it doesn’t matter what the score is, just go out and have some fun. They took that and kicked into their competitive drive and there it went.”
QHS outscored the Pioneers 18-5 the rest of the way and won the first set 26-24, with Ella Marks recording an ace to end the frame and secure the comeback. That sparked the Blue Devils to a 26-24, 24-26, 15-11 road Western Big Six Conference win to start the shortened, delayed 2021 campaign victorious.
“They came back on their own,” Brown said. “That’s the best feeling as a coach, we do that stuff in practice and it relays into a game. It makes us feel pretty good.”
Senior outside hitter Lauren Erke was crucial during the comeback, recording four of her game-leading nine kills in the first set. Senior middle hitter Chloe Moore also had a back-to-back run of important points late in the first set to help even the score at 24, the first tie since 5-5.
QHS again trailed late in the second set, but Erke scored on a string of three possessions to turn a 21-18 deficit into a tie at 21. The Blue Devils eventually led 24-22 but the Pioneers managed to score four straight to force a deciding third set.
“They played really scrappy, we just had to be even more scrappy,” Brown said. “We had to push it back in their face and get motivated to win the game.”
In the third set, it was senior outside hitter Sam Dietrich and junior middle hitter Emily Sprinkle who made the difference. Dietrich recorded four kills in the third and two aces while Sprinkle had a pair of kills and blocks.
“(Sprinkle) stepped up and really threw some blocks down and started coming back in that third set and started showing me she had some offense as well,” Brown said. “That was pretty exciting from our second middle.”
Moore and Dietrich both followed Erke with five kills a piece, and Moore had a hand in three blocks.
Given it was the Blue Devils’ first match since October of 2019, Brown was ecstatic to walk away on the winning side.
“I told them at the beginning, ‘It’s been a weird year, it’s going to be a weird season, but we get to play. We get to play a game that we love,’” Brown said. “They came out and showed me that love and showed me that drive they are capable of doing. It was a great start to the season.”