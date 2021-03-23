QUINCY — Whether it was intimidation or tired legs, the Quincy High School volleyball team struggled out of the gates against Geneseo in Tuesday’s Western Big Six Conference matchup.
The Maple Leafs built an early 10-4 lead, prompting the first Blue Devils timeout, then QHS acting head coach Kate Brown was forced to call her second timeout when Geneseo’s lead grew to 17-5.
“They didn’t have a good warmup, we were rushed in warmup and we were not ready for that first set,” Brown said.
Geneseo took the first set with ease and fought through a second set that saw a better showing from the Blue Devils to earn a 25-6, 25-20 victory at the QHS gym.
With matches against Geneseo and defending WB6 champion Sterling set for this week, Brown wanted her girls to not focus on the opponents and more worry about themselves, but that wasn’t the case early on in Tuesday’s defeat.
“We’ve been trying to have this mindset of ‘Team X’ and we don’t care about who is on the other side of the court, but they definitely just were not there in the first set,” Brown said. “They started to pull it out in the second set and started doing the things that we were telling them to do and that we’ve been working on in practice.”
After recording just two kills in the first set and allowing five Maple Leaf aces, the Blue Devils (1-3, 1-3 WB6) cleaned things up in the second set, allowing only two aces and swinging the ball better.
QHS had eight kills in the second set, with Lauren Erke recording four of her team-leading five kills in the game. Brown believes a lot of that was due to the active voices coming off the bench.
“Our bench got into it and my coaches were doing a great job trying to help the girls figure out where a set needs to go or who they need to be going to on spots on the court,” Brown said.
The Blue Devils even tied things up with the Maple Leafs (4-0, 4-0 WB6) at 16 in the second set, but Geneseo outside hitter Abbi Barickman slammed home an emphatic kill to retake the lead and spark a 9-4 run for the Maple Leafs to close out the second set.
Barickman had a game-high 12 kills, with eight in the first set.
Brown still has to remind herself that the season just started, and given everything surrounding the season with typical Blue Devils coach Tim Hill unavailable due to prior commitments, the girls are still developing.
“It’s been really difficult for the girls, with me kind of stepping into the position and not knowing what’s happening for the COVID year, but they are adapting and doing well,” Brown said. “I believe we are going to get into some momentum and get used to me being here and just gelling together as a team.”