QUINCY — The effort started out somewhat flat and uninspired, but by the end of Tuesday night’s game, the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team showcased why it will have a place in the discussion among the best teams in program history.
The 8-1 victory over Beardstown at Advance Physical Therapy Field featured another scintillating effort from the school’s all-time leading scorer, a defensive effort that was one big hop from a shutout and the ability to control the pace of play that has been characteristic of this group.
First, it took a little halftime cajoling from QND coach Greg Reis to get the Raiders locked back in.
“He kept it calm and said, ‘You’ve got to play for your pride,’” senior midfielder Gunner Kurk said.
So the Raiders did and got back to doing what has worked well all season.
“We got the ball on the ground and started moving it a lot faster,” Kurk said. “We were connecting more passes and trying to move and pass the ball without dribbling too much. Whenever we go long or don’t find feet, it doesn’t really work out.
“We always need to keep calm and keep the ball on the ground. That’s where we find the most success.”
It was necessary this night above all others because it was the final home game.
“Playing in front of your own fans, you always want to come out and show how good you are and show the other team you can win,” sophomore forward Tanner Anderson said after the Raiders finished 6-1 at home. “Every game is a challenge, especially this season with not knowing what you would have.
“It’s special going out there in front of the home fans and getting a victory every night.”
More so, it allows the Raiders (12-1) to carry momentum into two tough road games this weekend to close out this abbreviated season.
“I think we will really rebound well this weekend and play hard and try to finish these last two games in order to hopefully being 14-1,” said Reis, who will take the Raiders to Chicago to face Carmel on Friday and St. Viator on Saturday. “They’re a great group and they’ve been a lot of fun to coach.”
That didn’t mean the Raiders could accept a sluggish effort to start.
“(Reis) was getting on us at halftime,” said Anderson, who scored two first-half goals as the Raiders built a 4-0 lead. “We came out hung over from our win (Monday) night, a big win against Peoria Notre Dame. That’s always special to beat them. In the first half, we came out flat.
“In the second half, we tried to bring the halftime talk with us, bring pressure, stay focused and stay the course. That’s what we did.”
After beating the Irish 6-2 on Monday, Reis understood a step back in intensity.
“There was a lot of emotion, so I figured we were going to be flat,” Reis said. “I didn’t think we were going to be as flat as what we were. We responded nicely in the second half.”
When you get Seth Anderson involved, nice things happen.
The senior forward finished with five goals and an assist, scoring the first three goals of the second half to put the game out of reach. After scoring on a through ball from Phillip Vincent and setting up his brother’s first goal in the first seven minutes, Anderson scored again in the ninth minute for a 3-0 edge.
Vincent set up Tanner Anderson’s second goal for a 4-0 lead before the midpoint of the first half.
The Raiders substituted liberally the remainder of the half and didn’t put the game away until Seth Anderson went on his second-half scoring binge. Ben Frericks added the capper to invoke the mercy rule.
It was a reminder of how talented and dominant this group has been.
“Without a postseason, we can’t go to state and prove ourselves that way,” Kurk said. “So this was our way of proving that even though we didn’t get to go to state we’re one of the best in program history. Hopefully we can finish on the high note and prove that to everybody.”