The North Central Missouri Conference released its All-Conference Team for boys and girls basketball on Wednesday, with a total of five Hannibal players making it.
Hannibal sophomore Mariah Mayfield made the girls First Team, while sophomore Abbie Martin and freshman Malia Stolte made the Second Team.
On the boys side, junior Mason Hull and senior Dae'Shon Glasgow made the Second Team.
The Hannibal girls team placed second in the NCMC with a 7-3 record behind first-place Moberly, who were 10-0.
Rounding out the girls conference standings were Kirksville in third, Mexico in fourth, Fulton in fifth and Marshall in sixth.
Joining Mayfield on the girls First Team were Moberly junior Grace Billington, Kirksville sophomore Ellie Porter, Moberly junior Asa Fanning, Mexico sophomore Claire Hudson, Moberly senior Kennedy Messer and Kirksville senior Channing Totta.
Rounding out the girls Second Team were Kirksville junior Jada Jackson, Fulton junior Kier Henderson, Marshall senior Alexis Neff, Mexico senior Lexie Willer and Moberly junior Haley Baker.
Hannibal placed fourth in the NCMC boys standings with a 3-7 record.
Fulton won the boys conference title; with Mexico placing second, Kirksville placing third, Marshall placing fifth and Moberly placing sixth.
The boys First Team included Fulton senior Walker Gohring, Kirksville senior Ike Danielson, Mexico senior Jordan Shelton, Fulton senior Colby Lancaster, Mexico junior D.J. Long, Kirksville senior Keaton Anderson and Fulton senior Donovan Weigel.
Joining Hull and Glasgow on the Second Team were Moberly senior Derieus Wallace, Kirksville sophomore Cole Kelly, Anthony Shivers, Marshall junior Stephen Caviness and Fulton junior Rowdy Gohring.
