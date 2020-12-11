Palmyra football coach Kevin Miles understands the Panthers would not have won 12 straight games, been the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2 and reached the state semifinals without having a group of players that stacked up with the best in the state.
Friday’s virtual meeting of the Missouri Football Coaches Association reaffirmed Miles’ dudes more than held their own.
Palmyra had five players named to the Class 2 all-state team, including three on first team. Monroe City and Hannibal each had one first-team all-state selection as well.
Senior defensive line Weston King led the Palmyra contingent, garnering first-team honors after posting 113 tackles with 37 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Senior tight end Abe Haerr and senior offensive lineman Luke Triplett also were first-team selections. Haerr caught 21 passes for 399 yards and seven touchdowns, while Triplett anchored the line for a team that ran for 2,907 yards and 6.6 yards per carry.
Palmyra senior running back Ross Arch and junior defensive back Landyn Smith were second-team selections. Arch rushed for 1,073 yards, averaging 7 yards per carry and scoring eight touchdowns. Smith had four interceptions, six passes broken up and 71 tackles.
Monroe City senior Logan Buhlig was a first-team all-state selection as a punter and a second-team pick as a wide receiver. He hauled in 27 passes for 662 yards and seven touchdowns, while averaging 24.5 yards per reception. He also averaged 38 yards per punt.
Monroe City sophomore linebacker Ceaton Pennewell also was a second-team selection after piling up 83 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, two blocked kicks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Third-team all-state selections included Monroe City running back Joshua Talton, Clark County defensive end Sam Wheeler and Clark County defensive back Layne Sommers.
In Class 4, Hannibal senior safety Drake Dudley earned first-team all-state honors after the Pirates reached the state quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last six seasons. A third-team all-state selection a year ago, Dudley made 67 tackles, intercepted four passes, broke up four others and blocked a kick.
Three other Pirates also received mention. Freshman all-purpose back Aneyas Williams was named to the second team after catching 37 passes for 713 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for 501 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Damien French, who rushed for 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns, and junior left tackle were third-team selections.
In Class 1, Scotland County junior defensive end Eli Kigar was a third-team all-state pick. He had 111 tackles and three sacks.