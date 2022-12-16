QUINCY -- Quincy University junior guard Grace Flanagan made a huge impact in the Hawks 68-58 win over Purdue Northwest in a non-conference game on Friday at Pepsi Arena.
Flanagan scored a team-high 21 points, pulled down nine boards, dished out five assists, came away with three steals and had one block in Friday's win. She also went 4-for-5 from behind the arc.
The Hawks have now won three out of their past four games, rebounding from a 77-55 drubbing from Drury University last Saturday.
Hawks senior guard Beth Matas Martin racked up 14 points, grabbed four boards and had three assists.
QU senior forward Sarah Nelson scored 10 points and had three rebounds.
Hawks junior forward Cymirah Williams added eight points, three boards and three assists.
The Hawks came away with a 20-15 lead by the end of the first quarter and would not relinquish that lead.
QU made 40.4% of its field goal attempts, 37.5% of 3-point attempts and 69% of free throw attempts.
Pride junior guard Tadriana Heard scored a game-high 23 points, while coming away with four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Purdue Northwest junior guard Syria Butler added 14 points and four rebounds.
Pride sophomore forward Kylie Schmidt pulled down a team-high nine boards, while coming away with three assists, two steals, one block and five points.
QU (5-6, 1-3) will play at Maryville University in its next game at 1 p.m. on Monday.
