Grace Flanagan 12.16.jpg

Quincy University junior guard Grace Flanagan dribbles the ball down the court during Friday's game against Purdue Northwest at Pepsi Arena in Quincy.

 Denny Sinnock/Courtesy Photo

QUINCY -- Quincy University junior guard Grace Flanagan made a huge impact in the Hawks 68-58 win over Purdue Northwest in a non-conference game on Friday at Pepsi Arena.

Flanagan scored a team-high 21 points, pulled down nine boards, dished out five assists, came away with three steals and had one block in Friday's win. She also went 4-for-5 from behind the arc.

