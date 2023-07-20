MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Names change with Monroe City football, but its focus does not.
The Panthers take things one game at a time and set a goal of winning that week's game.
"We want to be 1-0 at the end of each week," said Panthers senior defensive end/left guard Gabe Creel. "That's something we've stuck through the last couple of years, focusing on one game at a time. Don't worry about the future."
Monroe City is coming off a 13-1 season that saw the Panthers advance to the state semifinals.
"That taste in your mouth is kind of addicting," said Panthers senior linebacker/tight end Ryan Hays. "Everybody just wants to get back there and make it a little further."
There's no secret to Monroe City's formula to success -- they are a team that likes to run the football, play stout defense and limit mistakes.
It's just a matter of younger kids stepping up to fill spots vacated by a talented Class of 2023.
"We are going to have to have a lot of people step up," Creel said. "So far, we've had a lot of people come out and they want to be here. They've proven they want to be here. They are going to put in the work."
The senior leaders have been putting in the time to help their younger teammates with using the proper technique, understanding the playbook and bonding as a team.
"I stepped up a lot," said Panthers senior defensive lineman/offensive lineman Joshua Walkup. "I help the younger kids out. Just trying to be the best I can for the team."
Monroe City's seniors want to set an example to help develop the next generation of Panther players.
"I'm working on just being a leader," Hays said. "We're getting a lot of people out into the weight room into these installs. Just (helping out) our youth and turning out for the season."
The Panthers will rely heavily on senior Waylon DeGrave, who excelled as a running back, kick returner and a defender last season.
DeGrave earned First Team All-Conference selections as a defensive back and kick returner, while picking up a Second Team selection as a running back.
"I feel like Waylon is already a leader on the team," Walkup said. "He was last year, especially on running the ball. I feel like he'll be pretty important this year."
Seniors such as Creel, DeGrave, Hays and Walkup will be important for leadership on defense with the graduation of All-State linebacker Ceaton Pennewell.
Pennewell had 156 total tackles last season with two forced fumble and two interceptions, as well as 20.5 tackles for a loss.
"It's hard to replace a Ceaton Pennewell, but we can't do anything about it," Creel said. "We graduate people and move on. We have a couple of people we put in and out of the position. Trying to see who the best fit to help the team."
Underclassmen such as Toby Sapp and Gage Woolen will see bigger roles on defense after having solid contributions last year.
Pennewell also rushed for 1,611 yards and 31 touchdowns out of the fullback position in 2022.
"We obviously lost a lot and (losing) Pennewell is big," Walkup said. "But we have a few young kids that have stepped up and played a little bit last year too. We'll be alright."
Joining DeGrave in the backfield of head coach David Kirby's Wing-T offense will be sophomore Quincy Mayfield, who showed a lot of potential last season.
The Panthers graduated quarterback Reece Buhlig, with four players competing for the starting role during summer camp for the 2023 season, including former Palmyra quarterback Trey Smyser.
With a new quarterback coming in, the offensive line will be pivotal for Monroe City.
"I think the line will play a big role in that," Walkup said of making the new quarterback comfortable. "I think we are going to be pretty solid up front."
Turnout has been good for the weight room and summer practices.
"The more you win, the more people want to come and be a part of it," Creel said. "It's a good atmosphere to be around. People see that and they want to be around."
