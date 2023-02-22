Taylor Fohey 1.19.JPG

Quincy junior Taylor Fohey shoots a jumper during a game on Thursday, Jan. 19 against Rock Island Alleman at Quincy High School.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

Quincy High School had two players named to the West Central Conference girls basketball All-Conference Team on Wednesday.

QHS junior forward Taylor Fohey was a first team selection, while junior guard Leila Dade was a second team selection.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.