Quincy High School had two players named to the West Central Conference girls basketball All-Conference Team on Wednesday.
QHS junior forward Taylor Fohey was a first team selection, while junior guard Leila Dade was a second team selection.
Rounding out the first team was Galesburg junior Kiarra Kilgore, Geneseo forward Annie Wirth, Geneseo guard Danielle Beach, Rock Island guard Kayla Rice and Alleman forward Clair Hulke.
Rounding out the second team was UTHS center Lorena Awou, Alleman guard Audrey Erickson, Moline guard Samantha Veto and UTHS forward Tia Lewis.
Honorable mention selections include Rock Island forward KaZaria Bell, Galesburg guard Capre Ferguson, Moline guard Paige Melton, Sterling forward Olivia Melcher, Moline guard Kaylie Pena and Geneseo guard Mia Kelly.
Kilgore was selected as the WCC Most Valuable Player.
The Blue Devils finished with a 20-12 record and fell to Alton in the Class 4A regional championship game.
