QUINCY — Taylor Fohey is the type of athlete that coaches dream about.
She’s an outgoing, personable and intelligent young lady while possessing a strong work ethic and a team-first mentality.
And she’s also developed into an outstanding two-sport athlete.
What’s not to love?
The leading scorer and rebounder on the Quincy High girls’ basketball team, the 6-foot sophomore is now excelling in her first year as the starting goalkeeper for the Blue Devil girls’ soccer team.
Fohey and her teammates clinched a share of the Western Big Six soccer championship last week. The Blue Devils are 10-6-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play.
“It’s really exciting for our team to be able to have success like this,” Fohey said. “It’s been fun to excel on a team that is mostly sophomores and juniors. It’s been a great experience.”
For her accomplishments, Fohey is being recognized as Herald-Whig Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Taylor has really delivered for us in a lot of clutch situations,” QHS girls’ soccer coach Travis Dinkheller said. “She has made the saves that she’s had to make.”
Fohey was a force in the paint while leading the Blue Devil girls’ basketball team to a 12-10 record this past winter.
“Taylor was a difference maker for us on both ends of the court this year,” QHS girls’ basketball coach Brad Dance said. “She was our go-to person on the offensive end this year and will continue to be that person.”
Fohey contributed 13 points and eight rebounds per game during her sophomore season.
“It was pretty exciting to have that opportunity to help our team in basketball,” Fohey said. “Our team had a lot of ups and downs, but we played hard. We had a pretty young team. We will be a lot better next year. I’m looking forward to seeing how we progress.”
That high level of success has carried over into the spring soccer season as Fohey has thrived in her role as goalkeeper. She has pitched seven shutouts and allowed less than a goal per game.
“You expect a goalkeeper to make the routine saves – Taylor has made the ones you don’t expect every girl to make,” Dinkheller said. “She’s come up huge back there for us. We’ve played in a lot of cold, windy and rainy weather this spring, but she’s battled through it and really excelled.”
Fohey wasn’t always a goalkeeper, but it’s a position she eventually embraced.
“I didn’t really like it at first, but I’ve grown to love it,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else.”
Fohey admits there is plenty of pressure playing a position that is her team’s last line of defense.
“I just try to keep calm and stay focused,” she said. “I direct a lot of traffic and communicate with my teammates. I have learned how to really watch certain things that are going on and anticipate what’s going to happen.”
Fohey credits her teammates for much of her success.
“Our girls have really stepped it up on our defensive line,” she said. “It’s helped me a lot and made me much more comfortable back here.”
Fohey also has benefited from having an excellent goalkeeper coach in Ron Bridal, the QHS head boys’ soccer coach.
“We’re really fortunate to have Ron here,” Dinkheller said. “He’s a great coach and he’s really trained Taylor well.”
Fohey said she has another reason she likes playing in goal.
“I don’t like to run,” she said, flashing a smile.
Fohey said it is difficult to say which sport is her favorite.
“It’s really seasonal, honestly,” she said. “In the winter, it’s basketball. But in the fall and spring, it’s soccer. I love both sports.”
Fohey also is superb in the classroom with a 4.1 grade-point average.
“Taylor is just an awesome young lady,” Dinkheller said. “She’s an excellent student and a great athlete. We absolutely love having her in our program. It’s a joy being able to coach her. She’s done an amazing job for us.”
