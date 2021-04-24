GREENFIELD, Ill. — The war of attrition finally caught up to the Central football team on Friday with a 30-14 loss to Greenfield/Northwestern in the Western Illinois Valley Conference crossover championship game.
The Panthers, already down to less than 25 players because of injuries and COVID-19 quarantine, lost full back Sterling Stotts early to a shoulder injury and running back Dominic Williams to a leg injury and that set them behind the eight-ball for the rest of the game.
Coach Brad Dixon still didn’t let the adversity be an excuse.
“Give the credit to Greenfield, they didn’t do anything fancy,” Dixon said. “They ran downhill and were just the better football team. They really held us in check and defensively they really clamped down and we couldn’t get much going offensively.”
Brandon Rossmiller led the Panthers offensively with 56 rushing yards on 12 carries, and he caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Blake Eyler to bring Central within 8-6 in the first half. The Tigers took a 16-6 lead before halftime, but a Garret Williams 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter brought Central back within 16-14 late in the game.
“We had all that happen and came back and got it to within two,” Dixon said. “I was super proud of how they just kept fighting.”
MENDON, Ill.
Hawks outpace Mustangs in second quarter
The Carrollton football team’s four second-quarter touchdowns made the difference in its 34-7 victory over Unity-Payson in a Western Illinois Valley Conference crossover game Friday night.
After being stopped inside the Mustangs’ 15-yard line twice during the first quarter, the Hawks got on the scoreboard with Matt Retherford’s 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.
Carrollton completed its first-half scoring with Harley Angel’s first touchdown on a 58-yard run and a pair of 9-yard touchdown passes from Gus Coonrod to Hayden Flowers and Kyle Leonard. The second scoring pass came on the last play before halftime, putting the Hawks ahead 26-0.
Unity got on the scoreboard when Brett Bristow caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Benet Duesterhaus with 2:16 left in the third quarter.
Aidan Obert led the Mustangs by going 15 of 28 for 152 yards, while Riker Triplett caught 10 passes for 136 yards. Bristow finished with 10 tackles.
Coonrod was 14 of 26 for 167 yards and Angel rushed for 146 yards on 10 carries.