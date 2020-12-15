QUINCY — Marty Bell needed to go home.
As much as Quincy University has been that for nearly two decades while he served as a coach and administrator at the NCAA Division II school, Des Moines, Iowa, is where his family’s roots lie. His wife, Julie, grew up in the state capital city, and their children, grandchildren and extended family live there today.
So when his wife took a job as the director of advancement at Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines six months ago, it was only a matter of time before Bell found a way to join her there.
Tuesday, his path home became clear.
Bell resigned as Quincy’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics to accept an offer to become the athletic director at Simpson College, an NCAA Division III school in Indianola, Iowa, which is 25 miles south of Des Moines. He will lead Quincy into the Christmas break, then begin his tenure at Simpson on January 4.
Instead of a five-hour drive each weekend to see his family, he will have a 30-minute daily commute and be home most every night.
“That was the compelling factor for all of this,” said the 58-year-old Bell, who served as the QU men’s basketball coach from 2003-17 and as athletic director since 2007. “It’s a great opportunity. Simpson is a wonderful educational institution. I can continue in a field I have passion for and be with family.
“When you look at how all of those things line up, that’s why I chose to pursue it. It made sense.”
The Bells have two children, two grandchildren and one on the way, adding to the need for him to be more a presence in their daily lives. He said his wife was ecstatic this opportunity came to fruition.
“The five and a half months we’ve spent apart has been a challenge,” said Bell, who will lead a Simpson athletic department sponsoring 19 intercollegiate programs in the American Rivers Conference. “That challenge wasn’t going to get better. It was going to get worse, especially in the second semester with no weekends available to travel.
“She’s ecstatic. She’s ecstatic we’re back to together, but she’s also ecstatic because I can continue in the field I dedicated my life to. She would have hated for me to change careers to make the family component happen. So this is a win-win on both of those fronts.”
Dr. Brian McGee, president of Quincy University, appointed Phil Conover as interim athletic director and will begin a search for Bell’s replacement relatively quickly.
Conover previously served QU in multiple capacities, including trustee, CEO and president from 2017-19. He was named president emeritus on July 1, 2019. Prior to his role with the university, Conover served as a Quincy business and community leader and a high school basketball coach.
“Phil coming to us gives us the time to be thoughtful and think about how we want to approach searching for and filling this position,” McGee said. “There are people in Illinois and Missouri who think this is a great job and will want to talk to us about it. And we will have to determine if we want to do a national search or not.
“As I told the team here, we always begin by acknowledging that sometimes the best approach to filling a position is with a national search. That possibility does remain.”
Quincy did not do a national search when Pat Atwell designed in 2007, choosing to promote from within and move Bell into an administrative role.
Since then, the QU athletic department has grown in size and stature. The school offers 20 intercollegiate athletic programs, including the likes of lacrosse and bowling that Bell helped create, for 550 student-athletes. There were 291 student-athletes on campus when Bell first was promoted.
QU’s facilities also have improved dramatically. Bell oversaw the $4 million renovation of QU stadium, while orchestrating improvements to Legends Stadium and Pepsi Arena. Every coach on staff has been hired or promoted by Bell as well.
“It’s very hard to put into words what all the years at Quincy have meant,” said Bell, who had a 240-168 record in 14 seasons as the head basketball coach. “The fact you have all of that emotion says you deeply care for the people you work with. That’s the toughest part, saying good-bye to the people you’ve built relationships. … There are so many great people I have gotten to know. That’s the hard part.”
What lies ahead is important, too.
Bell finally will get to be home and stay home.
“Marty has the very best reason for this, and I am thrilled for him,” McGee said. “I know Marty and Julie were trying to do the right thing for her family by being a two-state couple, but they are going to be better together. Anyone who has spent time with them in the last few months knows that.”