CHARLESTON, Ill. -- Former Quincy Gems player Ryan Ignoffo was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 20th round on Tuesday.
Ignoffo was the 593rd overall pick and played five seasons with Eastern Illinois University.
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 5:36 pm
Miami is getting a two-way player, who has been a right-handed reliever as well as a first baseman and right fielder with the Panthers.
Ignoffo led the Panthers with a .335 batting average, 15 home runs and 60 RBIs in 2023, as well as setting a single season school record with 29 stolen bases.
On the mound, Ignoffo made 19 relief appearances and posted a 4.91 ERA with 49 strikeouts a 1-1 record and one save in 44 innings of work this season.
For his efforts, Ignoffo was named Ohio Valley Conference Tournament MVP after helping EIU advance to the program's third NCAA Tournament at the Division I level after winning a program record 38 games.
Ignoffo also was a First Team All-Region selection and a First Team All-OVC selection.
He was also one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, an award commissioned in 2010 in honor of former Washington State All-American pitcher and first baseman who went on to play 17 MLB seasons for the Blue Jays, Mets, Mariners, Yankees and Red Sox, winning two World Series and making two All-Star teams.
Ignoffo played for the Gems during the 2019 season, batting .297 with four home runs and 18 RBIs at the plate and pitching 29.2 innings with a 5.46 ERA and 36 strikeouts.
