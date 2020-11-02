CARTERVILLE, Ill. — Two weeks after returning to the John A. Logan College campus in early August and before the Vols began fall baseball workouts, Tommy Ray had a surprise suitor.
The coaches from the University of Louisiana were calling.
“They hadn’t seen any video on me really, so I was kind of wondering how they reached out to me,” the right-hander pitcher said.
It didn’t take long for Ray, the former Quincy Notre Dame standout, to realize the interest was genuine.
“I had a strong relationship with the coaching staff throughout the entire fall,” Ray said. “I felt the relationship I built with them was too good to let go.”
Last week, the 6-foot-4 hurler with a fastball consistently clocking in the low 90s verbally committed to the Ragin’ Cajuns. Next year, he will join his older brother, Johnny, as an NCAA Division I pitcher. Johnny is a sophomore right-hander at TCU.
“It’s always been a dream of mine,” said Ray, who went 5-2 with a 2.06 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings as a senior at QND in 2019. “Ever since Johnny and I were young, we dreamed of playing at a Division I school and ultimately professional baseball.
“It’s really a dream come true, but the work’s not done. It’s just getting started for me. It’s a blessing in all reality.”
Ray spent most of the summer living with his brother in Texas and working with Brantley Freeman, a professional baseball performance trainer and owner of Atlet Sports in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.
“I have to give him a ton of credit for helping me along,” Ray said. “He cleaned up my arm action which led to a velo jump and got my body moving a lot quicker down the mound.”
Ray consistently threw 87-89 mph during an abbreviated spring season in which he went 1-0 in three appearances with 10 strikeouts in seven innings of work. This fall, his fastball has hung in the 90-92 mph range and topped out at 93 mph.
He firmly believes he’s capable of increasing his velocity.
“I just have to keep getting stronger,” Ray said. “If I get stronger in the weight room, it will lead to some velo jumps. And commanding some of my off-speed pitches better will help. This fall, I did a good job of throwing strikes.
“With what I’m getting into next, I need to become more of a complete pitcher. My stuff will play as of right now. Once I get stronger, my stuff will continue to develop and be a lot better.”
He saw what it did for his brother.
Johnny Ray also pitched at John A. Logan before transferring to TCU, where he went 1-1 in four starts last spring with a 2.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings. It was enough to get Johnny mentioned among draft hopefuls and on professional scouts’ radar.
It’s a blueprint for his younger brother to follow.
“We kind of drive each other,” Ray said. “Johnny’s been a great role model for me ever since I was younger. Once he committed to TCU, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s awesome.’ I worked hard this past summer to get to where I am now. It’s nice to see the hard work pay off.”